RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

INSIDE

in library
4.6/5
English & 11 more
19.9919.99
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
INSIDE
Description
Buy INSIDE and LIMBO to get 10% series discount! Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Reviews: “MASTERPIECE! Inside is a 2D puzzle platformer that builds upon what made Limbo great, and in fact builds something greater.” 10/10 – IGN “Inside expands on...
User reviews
4.6/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2016, Playdead, ESRB Rating: Mature...
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit OS required), Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz, 4...
Description

Buy INSIDE and LIMBO to get 10% series discount!


Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project.

Reviews:
“MASTERPIECE! Inside is a 2D puzzle platformer that builds upon what made Limbo great, and in fact builds something greater.”
10/10 – IGN

“Inside expands on the concepts and scope of its predecessor in wildly creative ways, and it's so immaculately designed and constructed from top to bottom that it almost feels suitable for display in an art museum. This is one hell of a followup.”
5/5 – Giant Bomb

“The universe Inside depicts is one of the eeriest, most captivating settings I've ever encountered in a game.”
9.5/10 – Polygon

Copyright Playdead

System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Game details
Genre:
Adventure - Action - Puzzle
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Mac OS X (10.13+)
Release date:
{{'2016-06-29T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Playdead / Playdead
Size:
1.5 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Mature (Violence, Blood and Gore)
Game features
Achievements
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
português
audio
text
Türkçe
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
한국어
audio
text
Buy series (2)
Buy all series for 26.97 Check out now
LIMBO
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Play for free Coming soon
INSIDE
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Play for free Coming soon
You may like these products
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Free
Play for free Coming soon
User reviews

Something went wrong. Try refresh page.

Noone has rated this game yet

None of the verified owners
have rated this game

There is no rating
for applied filters

N/A

There are no reviews yet.

Show: 5 on page 15 on page 30 on page 60 on page
Order by: Most helpful Most positive Most critical Most recent
Filters:
Not sure what to write?

There’s no reviews matching your criteria

Written in
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Others
Written by
Verified ownersOthers
Added
Last 30 daysLast 90 daysLast 6 monthsWheneverAfter releaseDuring development
View original
× I don’t want to see this again

Not like it changes anything, but we are obligated to inform you that we are using cookies - well, we just did. More info on cookies.