Play a reimagined version of the all-time RPG classic from The Elder Scrolls series. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut brings this amazing experience to modern gamers. It has been made possible thanks to a whole team of passionate creators working under the banner of Daggerfall Unity.
Before / After
This ambitious project, launched over a decade ago by Gavin “Interkarma” Clayton, is aiming to bring the unique experience of the classic open-world RPG game to a new generation of gamers. Thanks to the efforts of the GamerZakh, a gaming content creator with a love for classics, you can now enjoy a special GOG Cut of the Daggerfall Unity title.
All you have to do is download the game and simply launch it. The GOG Cut of Daggerfall Unity doesn’t require any special actions or updates on your behalf. Thanks to settings and mods that were selected by GamerZakh you can explore the rich world of Daggerfall with enhanced visuals and gameplay.
However, please note that although we find the experience very enjoyable the work on the title is stil ongoing. Some technical issues might occur, so it’s wise to quicksave often (F9) :D
If you’re ready for a deep dive into the rich fantasy universe of the game, more titles from The Elder Scrolls series await your discovery on GOG
!
The ancient golem Numidium, a powerful weapon once used by the great Tiber Septim to unify Tamriel, has been found in Iliac Bay. In the power struggle that follows, the King of Daggerfall is murdered and his spirit haunts the kingdom. The Emperor Uriel Septim VII sends his champion to the province of High Rock to put the king’s spirit to rest and ensure that the golem does not fall into the wrong hands. Daggerfall offers you an opportunity to adventure in total freedom within a world where you destiny is of your own making and consequence evolves from your decisions. A world of love and darkness, magic and sorcery. Whether you choose to follow a quest or to venture out alone, you will interact with thousands of people as you travel across an expansive land in a time of fantasy and imagination.
The much-awaited sequel to the critically-acclaimed Arena, Daggerfall builds on its predecessor in the all the right ways, bringing more content, more stories and more combat. The introduction of guilds and commerce provide you with the means to create your own political intrigue and extend your influence in the world of Tamriel. Also receiving rave reviews at launch, Daggerfall is a must-play for Elder Scrolls and RPG-fans alike.
- Adventure through thousands of cities, villages, farms, ruins, dungeons, graveyards, shrines and castles
- Interact with thousand of characters, both in dialogue and action
- Customise your character, creating your own backstory, race and class
- Participate in numerous large-scale, complex quests or venture on your own path
- A multiple path story, with several different endings. You decide how the story plays and ends
- Own property and ships, participate in the politics of guilds and other organisations, and trade goods and services
List of mods:D.R.E.A.M.
by King of Worms - KoWImproved Interior Lighting
by ShortBeardBetter Ambience
by Joshua SteinhauerLoading screen
by TheLacusEnhanced Sky
by InterkarmaInteresting Eroded Terrains
by Monobelisk and Freak2121Distant Terrain
by Nystul-the-MagicianBasic Roads
by HazelnutReal Grass 2
by TheLacusVibrant Wind
by Uncanny Valley - TheLacus - VMblastTaverns Redone
by Uncanny ValleyHandpainted model replacements
by AlexanderSigWindmills of Daggerfall
by KamerDetailed city walls
by CliffwormsBirds in Daggerfall
by Uncanny ValleyFixed dungeon exteriors
by CliffwormsLively cities
by CliffwormsReadied Spellcasting Hands
by jefetienneRoleplay and Realism
by HazelnutRoleplay and Realism Items
by Hazelnut and RalzarDaggerfall Skyshards
by Uncanny ValleyAirships
by KaediusArchaeologists guild
by HazelnutDaggerfall Unity Quest pack 1
by JayH2971Daggerfall Unity Quest pack 2
by JayH2971World of Daggerfall Project
by World of Daggerfall TeamBestiary
by ShapurFamous Faces of the Iliac Bay
by CliffwormsYou Can Pet The Cat
by technitaurAmbient Text
by RegnierDarker Dungeons
by RalzarDaggerfall Expanded Textures
by NinelanLevelling Inspiration
by CliffwormsTown Descriptions And Details
by imsobadatnicknamesWorld Tooltips
by jefetienneConvenient Quest Log
by MacadaynuJayH's Random Little Quests
by JayH2971Travel Options
by Hazelnut