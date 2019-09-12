RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Terroir

3.2/5
English & 2 more
Terroir
Terroir is a 3D tile-based tycoon game where you manage your very own vineyard. In Terroir, you grow a variety of different grape varietals, craft your wine, and expand and manage your Estate. You'll also have to deal with factors such as weather and random events, which can either make or break y...
2017, General Interactive Co.
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, Intel Core2 Duo 2.4 GHz / AMD 3 GHz or better, 2 GB RAM, Minimum of 2 GB Video R...
Terroir is a 3D tile-based tycoon game where you manage your very own vineyard. In Terroir, you grow a variety of different grape varietals, craft your wine, and expand and manage your Estate. You'll also have to deal with factors such as weather and random events, which can either make or break your business.

Features

Some of the game's features and mechanics include:

  • Choose from a selection of different grape varieties, each with their own demands.
  • Dynamic weather system reflecting the unpredictability of real world climate.
  • Each complete playthrough lasts 60 in-game years, but Players can continue playing without contributing to their final score.
  • Craft wine through the game's 4 winemaking processes: Crushing, Fermentation, Pressing, and Ageing. Each type of grape needs to be crafted a certain way to achieve the best results, so you'll have to learn and master each one.
  • Start out with a single planting tile, then expand your Estate to up to 33 tiles, using 6 different tile types. Some tiles affect the ones around it, so placement is key.
  • Customize your estate with ambient items.
  • CHANCE & CIRCUMSTANCE: Terroir's random event and mission system. Players can open the Mystery Box and choose between CHANCE (a random event that could either have a positive or undesirable outcome) or CIRCUMSTANCE (a mission that a Player completes for rewards, or gets penalized for failing).
  • Join Wine Awards for a chance to earn bonuses to your wine's value and your Estate's renown.
  • Clean, minimalist design and gorgeous low-poly 3D models.
  • Original soundtrack composed and performed by Singapore's CLARQuinet ensemble.

Put on your field gloves, grab a pair of pruning shears and build your Chateau literally from the ground up. Good luck, and cheers!
The Constant Gardener
Cut foliage at least 100 times in a single playthrough
common  ·  32.96%
The Fundamentals
Create a 5-star rated Cabernet Sauvignon
common  ·  68.82%
The Mother of all Whites
Create a 5-star rated Chardonnay
common  ·  45.07%
soundtrack (WAV) soundtrack (mp3) soundtrack (FLAC)
Genre:
Simulation - Strategy - Managerial
Tags:
Atmospheric, Management, Resource Management, Base Building, Relaxing, show 2 more... City builder, Nature
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Release date:
{{'2017-09-20T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
General Interactive Co. / General Interactive Co.
Size:
527 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
