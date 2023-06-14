RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

Crusader Kings II

Standard Edition
Standard Edition
Inclut : bande son
Dynasty Starter Pack
Inclut : bande son, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Ruler Designer, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sword of Islam, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Legacy of Rome, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Way of Life
Royal Collection
Inclut : bande son, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sword of Islam, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Legacy of Rome, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sunset Invasion, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Republic, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sons of Abraham, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Rajas of India, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Charlemagne, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Way of Life, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Horse Lords, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Conclave, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Reaper's Due, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Monks and Mystics, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Holy Fury
Imperial Collection
Inclut : bande son, E-book, Songs of the Steppes, Full Plate Metal, Hymns of Abraham, Hymns of Revelation, Hymns of the Old Gods, Orchestral House Lords, Songs of Albion, Songs of Byzantium, Songs of Faith, Songs of the Holy Land, Songs of India, Songs of Prosperity, Songs of the Caliph, Songs of the Rus, Viking Metal, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Shields, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Mongol Faces, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of Albion, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of Faith, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Ruler Designer, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of the Holy Land, DLC - Crusader Kings II: African Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of the Caliph, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sword of Islam, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Legacy of Rome, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Byzantine Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Shield II, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of Byzantium, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sunset Invasion, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Russian Portraits, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Russian Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of the Rus, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Mediterranean Portraits, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Republic, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of Prosperity, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Hymns to the Old Gods, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Norse Portraits, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Norse Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Celtic Portraits, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Celtic Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Shield III, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Europa Universalis IV Converter, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Customization Pack, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sons of Abraham, Crusader Kings II: Military Orders Unit Pack, Crusader Kings II: Warriors of Faith Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Hymns of Abraham, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Saxon Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Finno-Ugric Unit Pack, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Rajas of India, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Turkish Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Turkish Portraits, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Songs of India, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Persian Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Persian Portraits, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Charlemagne, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Early Western Clothing Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Early Eastern Clothing Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Shields Charlemagne, E-book - Crusader Kings II: The Song of Roland, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Way of Life, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Iberian Unit Pack, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Iberian Portraits, E-Book Crusader Kings II: Tales of Treachery, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Horse Lords, Content Pack - Crusader Kings II: Horse Lords, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Orchestral House Lords, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Conclave, Content Pack - Crusader Kings II: Conclave, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Viking Metal, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: The Reaper's Due, Content Pack - Crusader Kings II: The Reaper's Due, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Full Plate Metal, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Monks and Mystics, DLC - Crusader Kings II: Hymns of Revelation, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Holy Fury, Music - Crusader Kings II: Pagan Fury, Music - Crusader Kings II: Pagan Fury - Warrior Queen
Crusader Kings II
Description
Alors que l'Europe sort péniblement de la période la plus sombre de son histoire, le vieux continent reste dans la tourmente. Les nobles conspirent contre des rois incapables d'asseoir leur autorité sur leurs royaumes morcelés. Le pape appelle à la croisade en Terre Sainte tout en refusant de céder...
Notes des utilisateurs
Détails du produit
2012, Paradox Development Studio, ...
Configuration du système requise
Win7 64-bit, Intel® Pentium® IV 2.4 GHz or AMD 3500+, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA® GeForce 8800 or ATI Radeon®...
DLCs
Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Rajas of India, Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Sword of Islam, Expans...
Description
Alors que l'Europe sort péniblement de la période la plus sombre de son histoire, le vieux continent reste dans la tourmente. Les nobles conspirent contre des rois incapables d'asseoir leur autorité sur leurs royaumes morcelés. Le pape appelle à la croisade en Terre Sainte tout en refusant de céder le contrôle de l'investiture des évêques... et de leurs richesses. Il est temps d'écrire l'histoire. Étendez votre territoire et forgez le destin de votre dynastie. Remplissez vos coffres, nommez vos vassaux, déjouez les complots, rendez la justice tout en traitant avec des centaines de nobles aux multiples intentions.
Même le plus puissant des seigneurs aura besoin d'alliés. Prenez garde, car un vassal ivre de pouvoir pourrait bien se cacher dans vos rangs et il n'hésitera pas une seconde à usurper votre place sur le trône... Soyez fort, soyez juste et bientôt le monde entier acclamera votre nom. Serez-vous à la hauteur pour devenir un véritable roi ?
Conçu par les maîtres des jeux de stratégie à grande échelle, Crusader Kings II explore l'une des périodes clés de l'histoire du monde. Dans un mélange détonnant de chevaliers, de complots et de trônes, ce jeu redonne vie à l'Europe médiévale...

Caractéristiques :

  • Démarrez entre 1066 et 1337 et jouez jusqu'en 1453.
  • Choisissez un noble chrétien et assurez la survie de sa dynastie en jouant sa descendance au travers des âges
  • Gagnez du prestige grâce aux succès des descendants que vous incarnez et forgez la réputation de votre dynastie
  • Développez votre domaine féodal - et empêchez-le de se désagréger.
  • Déjouez les complots de vos courtisans dont les opinions et les intentions sont multiples.
  • Servez la Sainte Croix et combattez les maures, les païens et les hérétiques.
  • Repoussez les assauts des hordes mongoles.
  • Défiez le pape et prenez le contrôle des évêques.
  • Revivez le Moyen Âge en mode multijoueurs compétitif jusqu'à 32 joueurs.

Paradox Interactive, CRUSADER KINGS® Copyright© [2013] Paradox Interactive AB All rights reserved. www.paradoxplaza.com Powered by Clausewitz 2.0

Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Stratégie - Simulation - Historique
Tags :
Classique, Superbe bande-son, Gestion, Bac-à-sable, Historique, Médieval, Temps réél, Stratégie complexe, Politique, Jeu Gratuit
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11)
Sorti le :
{{'2012-02-14T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Éditeur :
Paradox Development Studio / Paradox Interactive
Taille :
1.4 GB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
DLCs
Expansion - Crusader Kings II: Rajas of India
