Posted November 20, 2017
Hi
I have just installed ToEE on my Mac and when I try to launch from GOG application from the Applications folder it fails to launch. The icon bounces a couple of times and then closes, there are no error messages or reports and no processes on CPU.
I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling, set application and GOG application as safe in security settings.
Any other ideas?
MacOS Sierra 10.13.1 (17B48)
2 GHz Intel Core i7
8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3
Intel HD Graphics 4000 1536 MB
I have just installed ToEE on my Mac and when I try to launch from GOG application from the Applications folder it fails to launch. The icon bounces a couple of times and then closes, there are no error messages or reports and no processes on CPU.
I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling, set application and GOG application as safe in security settings.
Any other ideas?
MacOS Sierra 10.13.1 (17B48)
2 GHz Intel Core i7
8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3
Intel HD Graphics 4000 1536 MB
This question / problem has been solved by linuxvangog