Temple of Elemental Evil - ToEE MAC - Not Launching

Posted November 20, 2017
Hi

I have just installed ToEE on my Mac and when I try to launch from GOG application from the Applications folder it fails to launch. The icon bounces a couple of times and then closes, there are no error messages or reports and no processes on CPU.

I have tried uninstalling and reinstalling, set application and GOG application as safe in security settings.
Any other ideas?

MacOS Sierra 10.13.1 (17B48)
2 GHz Intel Core i7
8 GB 1600 MHz DDR3
Intel HD Graphics 4000 1536 MB
Posted November 20, 2017
Hello rufuslawrence,

There's a known issue with running Mac games using Wineskin (e.g. Temple of Elemental Evil) on macOS 10.13 High Sierra. We are working on addressing the issue and updating these titles, but I am not able to give you any ETA when this will be done.

In the meanwhile, you could try this workaround: http://wineskin.urgesoftware.com/tiki-view_blog_post.php?postId=87

If that won't help, feel free to contact our support directly: https://support.gog.com

P.S. I removed your duplicate thread.
Posted November 20, 2017
Hi

Thank you so much this worked. If it is useful for future queries it only worked if I unchecked both Autodetect GPU and X11 settings but not one or either.

Thanks again
Posted January 01, 2018
How do you open wineskin.app?
Posted January 30, 2018
Posted January 31, 2018
Right-click - Show Package Contents on ToEE. Probably has an inner .app which you need to do it on again, but it should be in that one.
Posted June 07, 2018
Sorry for the delayed response, but thanks: got it working now.
Posted July 03, 2018
Hi,

I've found the wineskin app in the ToEE files.

When I try to open it opens the game icon and crushes right after

Is there a way to work this around?
Posted July 28, 2018
I unselected the decorated windows, and X11 option. But left GPU on. Without the GPU one selected the game only took up part of the screen, and the text was unreadable.
Posted May 04, 2019
Unselect decorated windows.
Unselect x11.
Leave GPU on.

ilumen* is right
Posted July 08, 2019
Mac OS Mojave -

On A Macbook Pro with a Retna Display - None of these options work. The app still crashes and refuses to launch.

On a Macbook Air, 2012 Non Retna - The suggestions work.

Clearly, a more permanent solution needs to be found.
Posted July 14, 2019
Same. Any help would be appriciated
Posted October 19, 2019
Had the same issue. Had to expand TOEE twice to see Wineskin and disable two selections to get it working.
Posted January 30, 2020
It's 2020 and still no update from GOG about this issue. Could GOG at least push the fix above as a default setting ? I hate to have to mess around in the files when things should "just work" out of the box.
