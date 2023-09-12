RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

Hero of the Kingdom II

English & 15 more
Hero of the Kingdom II
Sail to the farthest islands to save your sister and defeat pirates. You and your sister had finally found a safe haven in a small fishing village. But more troubles came soon after that. The threat of an unstoppable crew of pirates spread its shadow over the entire kingdom. Your beloved sister...
Sail to the farthest islands to save your sister and defeat pirates.

You and your sister had finally found a safe haven in a small fishing village. But more troubles came soon after that. The threat of an unstoppable crew of pirates spread its shadow over the entire kingdom. Your beloved sister was kidnapped by the pirates and taken far away to lands unknown. You have no choice but to embark on a journey to save her. You must be brave. You will travel to the end of the world, helping people, fulfilling quests, learning valuable skills, and finding hundreds of useful items.

  • Explore a beautiful country and sail to far islands.
  • Help people and fulfill many interesting quests.
  • Learn skills such as fishing, hunting and gathering.
  • Find hundreds of useful hidden items.
Game details
Genre:
Adventure - Role-playing - Fantasy
Tags:
Indie, Fantasy, Story Rich, Puzzle, Point&Click, show 7 more... Casual, Resource Management, Isometric, Medieval, CRPG, Short, Hidden Object
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04), Mac OS X (10.15+)
Release date:
{{'2015-02-20T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
Lonely Troops / Lonely Troops
Size:
270 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Cloud saves
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Dansk
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
magyar
audio
text
nederlands
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
slovenský
audio
text
Türkçe
audio
text
český
audio
text
Українська
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
View original