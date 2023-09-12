Hero of the Kingdom II

Sail to the farthest islands to save your sister and defeat pirates.
Description
Sail to the farthest islands to save your sister and defeat pirates.
You and your sister had finally found a safe haven in a small fishing village. But more troubles came soon after that. The threat of an unstoppable crew of pirates spread its shadow over the entire kingdom. Your beloved sister was kidnapped by the pirates and taken far away to lands unknown. You have no choice but to embark on a journey to save her. You must be brave. You will travel to the end of the world, helping people, fulfilling quests, learning valuable skills, and finding hundreds of useful items.
Explore a beautiful country and sail to far islands.
Help people and fulfill many interesting quests.
Learn skills such as fishing, hunting and gathering.
Find hundreds of useful hidden items.
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
