XIII

XIII
Description
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 1.8 GHz or faster, 1 GB RAM, 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c, 9.0c...
Description
The President of the United States of America has been assassinated and you're the world's prime suspect. The FBI, the CIA, and a gang of murderous killers are trying to hunt you down. Stricken with amnesia you remember nothing, not even who you are. You're on your own and there is no one you can trust. All you have is a safe deposit key, a mysterious tattoo, and a gun. Clear your name, solve the mystery, and catch the true assassin before he strikes again.
  • Exciting espionage story and fast paced action
  • Top-notch voice acting preformed by actors such as David Duchovny and Adam West
  • ‘Cel-shaded’ graphics and comic book like narration brings the experience of the acclaimed comic book to life on your computer
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Game details
Genre:
Shooter - FPP - Espionage
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10)
Release date:
{{'2003-10-09T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Ubisoft Paris Studios / Microids
Size:
2.1 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Mature (Violence, Intense Violence, Blood)
Game features
Cloud saves
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
