The President of the United States of America has been assassinated and you're the world's prime suspect. The FBI, the CIA, and a gang of murderous killers are trying to hunt you down. Stricken with amnesia you remember nothing, not even who you are. You're on your own and there is no one you can tr...
User reviews
4.2/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2003,
Ubisoft Paris Studios, ESRB Rating: Mature...
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 1.8 GHz or faster, 1 GB RAM, 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c, 9.0c...
Description
The President of the United States of America has been assassinated and you're the world's prime suspect. The FBI, the CIA, and a gang of murderous killers are trying to hunt you down. Stricken with amnesia you remember nothing, not even who you are. You're on your own and there is no one you can trust. All you have is a safe deposit key, a mysterious tattoo, and a gun. Clear your name, solve the mystery, and catch the true assassin before he strikes again.
Exciting espionage story and fast paced action
Top-notch voice acting preformed by actors such as David Duchovny and Adam West
‘Cel-shaded’ graphics and comic book like narration brings the experience of the acclaimed comic book to life on your computer
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.