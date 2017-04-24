RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Description
What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state. As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find l...
Product details
2017, Giant Sparrow
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 ((64-bit)!), Intel i3 2125 3.30 GHz or later, 2 GB RAM, GeForce GTX 750/AMD Radeo...
What Remains of Edith Finch Soundtrack
What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of strange tales about a family in Washington state.

As Edith, you’ll explore the colossal Finch house, searching for stories as she explores her family history and tries to figure out why she's the last one in her family left alive. Each story you find lets you experience the life of a new family member on the day of their death, with stories ranging from the distant past to the present day.

The gameplay and tone of the stories are as varied as the Finches themselves. The only constants are that each is played from a first-person perspective and that each story ends with that family member's death.

Ultimately, it's a game about what it feels like to be humbled and astonished by the vast and unknowable world around us.

Created by Giant Sparrow, the team behind the first-person painting game The Unfinished Swan.
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Game details
Genre:
Adventure - FPP - Narrative
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10)
Release date:
2017-04-24
Company:
Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive
Size:
2.4 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Teen (Violence, Blood, Language, Drug Reference)
Game features
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
Español (AL)
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
한국어
audio
text
What Remains of Edith Finch Soundtrack
What Remains of Edith Finch
What Remains of Edith Finch Soundtrack
