Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition

3.9/5
English & 6 more
Digital Classic Edition
Digital Classic Edition
Includes: manual, reference card, map, soundtrack (4 choir songs, FLAC), Wallpapers (1440p), Official Soundtrack (MP3), Official Soundtrack (FLAC) , Concept Art Book, Director's Cut manual
Digital Deluxe Edition
Includes: manual, Wallpapers (1440p), Wasteland Novella 1, Wasteland Novella 2, Wasteland Novella 3, Wasteland Avellone Novel (coming soon), map, reference card, Official Soundtrack (FLAC), Official Soundtrack (MP3), soundtrack (4 choir songs, FLAC), Concept Art Book, Director's Cut manual, Wasteland Novella Book 1, Wasteland Novella Book 2, Wasteland Novella Book 3
Description
In addition to the above goodies, the Digital Classic Edition includes: GOG.com code for Wasteland 1: The Original Classic. From the Producer of the original Fallout comes Wasteland 2, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic computer RPG. The Wasteland's hellish landscape is waiting for you...
2014, inXile Entertainment, PEGI Rating: 18
Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10 (64 bit), Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD equivalent, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
Description
In addition to the above goodies, the Digital Classic Edition includes: GOG.com code for Wasteland 1: The Original Classic.

From the Producer of the original Fallout comes Wasteland 2, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic computer RPG.

The Wasteland's hellish landscape is waiting for you to make your mark... or die trying. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you will deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry this side of the fallout zone, test the limits of your strategy skills, and bring justice to the wasteland.

Director's Cut New Features:

Complete Graphics Overhaul: Rebuilt in Unity 5, Wasteland 2's environments and characters have been updated to take advantage of the latest graphics technologies.
Perks &: Quirks: Customize your squad even more! Perks & Quirks are special personality traits you can use to give your characters even more life, with their own unique bonuses... and drawbacks.
Precision Strikes: Fire on your enemies and debilitate them with tactical attacks! Cripple a leg to slow an enemy down, fire on their gun to blast it to bits, or aim for the head to knock them senseless – or blow it clean off.
Expanded Voice Over: Over 8,000 lines of new voice-over dialog have been added for the game's characters and companions, bringing the Wasteland to life like never before.
  • One Size Does Not Fit All: Don't feel like finding the key for a door? Why not try a Rocket Launcher! Basically the same thing... right?
  • Enhanced Classic RPG Game Play: Classic RPG game play ideas updated with modern design philosophies.
  • Decision Making... with Consequences: With both short and long term reactivity to the players choices, every decision matters in the outcome of the story.
  • Huge & Customizable: Dozens of hours of game. Hundreds of characters. Thousands of variations on your Rangers' appearance. Over 150 weapons. Dozens of skills. Even the UI can be customized.

inXile entertainment Inc., 2727 Newport Blvd., Newport Beach, CA 92663. Copyright 2014 inXile entertainment Inc., Wasteland, the Wasteland logos, and inxile entertainment and the inXile entertainment logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of inXile entertainment Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Copyright 2002 - 2014, inXile entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Fallout is a registered trademark of Bethesda Softworks LLC

Digital Classic Edition
Digital Deluxe Edition
manual
reference card
map
soundtrack (4 choir songs, FLAC)
Wallpapers (1440p)
Official Soundtrack (MP3)
Official Soundtrack (FLAC)
Concept Art Book
Director's Cut manual
Wasteland Novella 1
Wasteland Novella 2
Wasteland Novella 3
Wasteland Avellone Novel (coming soon)
Official Soundtrack (FLAC)
Wasteland Novella Book 1
Wasteland Novella Book 2
Wasteland Novella Book 3
Genre:
Role-playing - Adventure - Sci-fi
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.7.0+)
Release date:
{{'2014-09-19T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
inXile Entertainment / inXile Entertainment
Size:
9.8 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
PEGI Rating: 18
Game features
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
русский
audio
text
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
Movie
Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
