Total Annihilation: Commander Pack

English
What began as a conflict over the transfer of consciousness from flesh to machine has escalated into a war that has decimated a million worlds. The Core and the Arm have all but exhausted the resources of the entire galaxy in their struggle for domination. Choose your side, build an army, and crush...
1997, Cavedog Entertainment
System requirements
Windows XP or Vista, 1 GHz, 256 MB RAM, 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 7
What began as a conflict over the transfer of consciousness from flesh to machine has escalated into a war that has decimated a million worlds. The Core and the Arm have all but exhausted the resources of the entire galaxy in their struggle for domination. Choose your side, build an army, and crush your enemies on huge, three-dimensional battlefields. And remember, there is no such thing as "too many guns"!
  • Includes Total Annihilation and both its expansion packs - The Core Contingency and Battle Tactics
  • A timeless classic that has won over 57 awards!
  • Epic battles with hundreds of units accompanied by frantic music composed by Jeremy Soule and hundreds of available mods
manual (65 pages) map editor soundtrack
Minimum system requirements:
ATI/AMD compatibility notice: Total Annihilation: Commander Pack requires graphic card drivers version 13.4 or older.

Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.

ATI/AMD compatibility notice: Total Annihilation: Commander Pack requires graphic card drivers version 13.4 or older.

Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.

Game details
Genre:
Strategy - Real-time - Sci-fi
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10)
Release date:
{{'1997-10-30T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
Cavedog Entertainment / Wargaming.net
Size:
1 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Teen (Animated Violence)
Game features
Multi-player
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
