Syberia I & II

4.7/5
English & 7 more
Description
Description
Syberia I & II is a pack of two award-winning classic adventure games that combine elaborate puzzles with a breathtaking story and poetic atmosphere. Created by comic book artist Benoît Sokal at the beginning of XXI century, they remain milestones in the point‘n’click genre to this day

Syberia


Kate Walker, a young ambitious lawyer from New York, is handed what seems to be a fairly straightforward assignment. Just a quick stopover to handle the sale of an old automaton factory hidden in the alpine valleys, then straight back home to New York. Little did she imagine, when embarking on this task, that her life would be turned upside down.

On her expedition across Europe, traveling from Western Europe to the far reaches of Eastern Russia, she encounters a host of incredible individuals and locations full of extraordinary machines and an amazing atmosphere. In her attempt to track down Hans, the genius inventor - the final key to unlock the secret of Syberia - she will traverse both land and time on a journey that will throw all that she values into question, while the deal she sets out to sign turns into a life-changing experience.

  • An original vision of the famous comic book artist and game developer Benoît Sokal
  • An immersive story focused on character development
  • Enchanting locations with countless art nouveau and steampunk elements
 

Syberia II


Having searched Eastern and Western Europe for a missing heir, Kate Walker finally completed her long and arduous journey, obtaining the signature of Hans Voralberg and closing the automaton factory buyout. Mission accomplished? Perhaps, but not for her...

An unlikely pair, young Kate Walker and old, eccentric Hans Voralberg now set off on a journey together, in search of the last of the fabled Syberian mammoths at the heart of a long-forgotten universe. The surreal quest Hans began alone several years ago will come to a final close as he and Kate face obstacles far more dangerous than ever before, testing their courage and determination. Far and beyond, a mystical Syberia awaits their arrival.

© 2010 Anuman Interactive. All rights reserved. Microïds and the Microïds logo are trademarks of Anuman Interactive.

System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

Please be advised that Windows 10 operating system will receive frequent hardware driver and software updates following its release; this may affect game compatibility.

Please note that the games are not supported on macOS Big Sur.

Recommended system requirements:

Game details
Genre:
Adventure - Point-and-click - Detective-mystery
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Mac OS X (10.9.0 -> 10.15)
Company:
Microids / Microids
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Teen (Mild Language, Use of Alcohol)
Game features
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
русский
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
