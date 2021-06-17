Syberia I & II

Syberia

An original vision of the famous comic book artist and game developer Benoît Sokal

An immersive story focused on character development

Enchanting locations with countless art nouveau and steampunk elements

Syberia II

Kate Walker, a young ambitious lawyer from New York, is handed what seems to be a fairly straightforward assignment. Just a quick stopover to handle the sale of an old automaton factory hidden in the alpine valleys, then straight back home to New York. Little did she imagine, when embarking on this task, that her life would be turned upside down.On her expedition across Europe, traveling from Western Europe to the far reaches of Eastern Russia, she encounters a host of incredible individuals and locations full of extraordinary machines and an amazing atmosphere. In her attempt to track down Hans, the genius inventor - the final key to unlock the secret of Syberia - she will traverse both land and time on a journey that will throw all that she values into question, while the deal she sets out to sign turns into a life-changing experience.Having searched Eastern and Western Europe for a missing heir, Kate Walker finally completed her long and arduous journey, obtaining the signature of Hans Voralberg and closing the automaton factory buyout. Mission accomplished? Perhaps, but not for her...An unlikely pair, young Kate Walker and old, eccentric Hans Voralberg now set off on a journey together, in search of the last of the fabled Syberian mammoths at the heart of a long-forgotten universe. The surreal quest Hans began alone several years ago will come to a final close as he and Kate face obstacles far more dangerous than ever before, testing their courage and determination. Far and beyond, a mystical Syberia awaits their arrival.

