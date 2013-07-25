RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Shadowrun Trilogy

in library
4/5
English & 6 more
Now on giveaway
Check out now Go to giveaway Buy as a gift
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Shadowrun Trilogy
Description
Shadowrun Returns - Diehard GameFAN: 2013 Game of the Year/Best PC Game/Best Digital-Downloadable Game/Best Tactical RPG, Softpedia: Best RPG 2013, Gamezebo: Best Games of 2013, Gamasutra: Top Games of 2013 Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut - "One of the most memorable and complex RPG stories...
User reviews
4/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2013, Harebrained Schemes, ...
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 2.0 GHz or faster, 2 GB RAM, 3D graphics card with at least 256MB of addressabl...
DLCs
Shadowrun Returns Deluxe DLC, Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
Description
Shadowrun Returns

- Diehard GameFAN: 2013 Game of the Year/Best PC Game/Best Digital-Downloadable Game/Best Tactical RPG, Softpedia: Best RPG 2013, Gamezebo: Best Games of 2013, Gamasutra: Top Games of 2013

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- "One of the most memorable and complex RPG stories of the decade." - PC Gamer

Shadowrun: Hong Kong
- "This is a game that transcends its name and should be spoken of in the same breath as the genre’s best."- Hardcore Gamer, Best Strategy Game of 2015

Complete your tactical RPG Shadowrun collection from developer Harebrained Schemes with this definitive bundle which contains: Shadowrun Returns + Deluxe upgrade (includes Anthology pdf + Official Soundtrack), Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong + Deluxe upgrade (includes Art Book pdf + Official Soundtrack).

The year is 2054. Magic has returned to the world, awakening powerful creatures of myth and legend. Technology merges with flesh and consciousness. Elves, trolls, orks and dwarves walk among us, while ruthless corporations bleed the world dry. You are a shadowrunner - a mercenary living on the fringes of society, in the shadows of massive corporate arcologies, surviving day-by-day on skill and instinct alone. When the powerful or the desperate need a job done, you get it done... by any means necessary.

In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.

The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago. Now, creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG.

The Shadowrun Returns Soundtrack
From the composers of the much-loved Shadowrun SEGA and SNES games, the Shadowrun Returns Soundtrack will pay homage to the classics but with a modern twist.


Shadowrun Returns Anthology
Explore the world of Shadowrun Returns even more with an illustrated PDF of short stories written for the game and edited by Jordan Weisman, the creator of Shadowrun.

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director’s Cut is a standalone release of Harebrained Schemes' critically-acclaimed Dragonfall campaign, which first premiered as a major expansion for Shadowrun Returns. The Director's Cut adds a host of new content and enhancements to the original game: 5 all-new missions, alternate endings, new music, a redesigned interface, team customization options, a revamped combat system, and more - making it the definitive version of this one-of-a-kind cyberpunk RPG experience.

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition is the definitive version of Shadowrun: Hong Kong, the third standalone game in Harebrained Schemes’ critically-acclaimed Shadowrun cRPG series. This Extended Edition adds the all-new, 6+ hr Shadows of Hong Kong Bonus Campaign to the game as a free upgrade - delivering on a funding goal achieved by fans in Harebrained Schemes’ wildly successful Shadowrun: Hong Kong Kickstarter. The Extended Edition also adds audio commentary to the game, and a long list of improvements since the game’s initial launch - including new visual effects, updated dialogue, and new editor features (for User-Generated Content). Experience the most impressive Shadowrun RPG yet, hailed as one of the best RPGs and strategy games of 2015!

© 2013-2016 Harebrained Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Shadowrun is a trademark of Microsoft.

System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut & Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe are available only in English language (text + audio)

Recommended system requirements:

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut & Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe are available only in English language (text + audio)

Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Game details
Genre:
Role-playing - Turn-based - Sci-fi
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04)
Release date:
{{'2013-07-25T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Cloud saves
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
DLCs
Shadowrun Returns Deluxe DLC
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
You may like these products
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Free
Play for free Coming soon
User reviews

Something went wrong. Try refresh page.

Noone has rated this game yet

None of the verified owners
have rated this game

There is no rating
for applied filters

N/A

There are no reviews yet.

Show: 5 on page 15 on page 30 on page 60 on page
Order by: Most helpful Most positive Most critical Most recent
Filters:
Not sure what to write?

There’s no reviews matching your criteria

Written in
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Others
Written by
Verified ownersOthers
Added
Last 30 daysLast 90 daysLast 6 monthsWheneverAfter releaseDuring development
View original
× I don’t want to see this again

Not like it changes anything, but we are obligated to inform you that we are using cookies - well, we just did. More info on cookies.