Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

© 2016 Daedalic Entertainment GmbH and Mimimi Productions UG (haftungsbeschränkt). Shadow Tactics, the Shadow Tactics logo, the Daedalic logo and the Mimimi Productions logo are trademarks of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH and/or Mimimi Productions UG (haftungsbeschränkt). All rights reserved.
Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.
Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.
Something went wrong. Try refresh page.
Noone has rated this game yet
None of the verified owners
have rated this game
There is no rating
for applied filters
N/A
There are no reviews yet.
There’s no reviews matching your criteria