RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

in library
4.8/5
English & 11 more
Now on giveaway
Edition:
Standard Edition
Standard Edition
Includes: HD wallpapers
-{{ editionPrice.priceData.discountPercentage }}%
Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
Includes: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun OST (Flac), Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun OST (Mp3), Artbook + Strategy Guide (EN), Artbook + Strategy Guide (DE), HD wallpapers, Aiko's Choice Soundtrack (Flac), Aiko's Choice Soundtrack (Mp3)
-{{ editionPrice.priceData.discountPercentage }}%
Check out now Go to giveaway Buy as a gift
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
Description
Japan – Edo Period; 1620. Five highly specialized assassins fight for the Shogun in his war against conspiracy and rebellion. Take control of this deadly team and sneak through the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries o...
User reviews
4.8/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2016, Mimimi Productions , ...
System requirements
Windows Vista / 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit), Intel i3 2nd-Generation 2.5GHz AMD Quad-Core 2.5GHz, 4 GB RAM...
DLCs
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook +...
Description
Japan – Edo Period; 1620. Five highly specialized assassins fight for the Shogun in his war against conspiracy and rebellion. Take control of this deadly team and sneak through the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set up traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid contact. You decide!
  • Play as five different characters with unique strengths and weaknesses
  • Find dozens of ways to take out your opponents
  • Plan your moves carefully and execute them with precision
  • Conquer seemingly impossible challenges where you are outnumbered ten to one
  • Jump from roof to roof and climb large buildings to attack the enemy from above
  • Choose from three difficulty levels to match your skill
  • Explore beautiful environments of Japan in the Edo era

© 2016 Daedalic Entertainment GmbH and Mimimi Productions UG (haftungsbeschränkt). Shadow Tactics, the Shadow Tactics logo, the Daedalic logo and the Mimimi Productions logo are trademarks of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH and/or Mimimi Productions UG (haftungsbeschränkt). All rights reserved.

Popular achievements
A thief's beginning
Pickpocket someone with Yuki.
common  ·  42.76%
Disguised
Put on Aiko's disguise.
common  ·  36.62%
Rescue Takuma
Help Takuma escape from Mount Tsuru.
common  ·  35.13%
Rollin'
Hide in the wagon in Imai town.
common  ·  38.62%
Goodies
Contents
Standard Edition
Shadow Tactics: Anniversary Bundle
HD wallpapers
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun OST (Flac)
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun OST (Mp3)
Artbook + Strategy Guide (EN)
Artbook + Strategy Guide (DE)
Aiko's Choice Soundtrack (Flac)
Aiko's Choice Soundtrack (Mp3)
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.

Recommended system requirements:

Mac notice: The game is 32-bit only and will not work on macOS 10.15 and up.

Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Game details
Genre:
Strategy - Real-time - Stealth
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04)
Release date:
{{'2016-12-06T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
Mimimi Productions / Daedalic Entertainment
Size:
3.9 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
Türkçe
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
한국어
audio
text
DLCs
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Soundtrack
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Artbook + Strategy Guide
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
You may like these products
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Free
Play for free Coming soon
User reviews

Something went wrong. Try refresh page.

Noone has rated this game yet

None of the verified owners
have rated this game

There is no rating
for applied filters

N/A

There are no reviews yet.

Show: 5 on page 15 on page 30 on page 60 on page
Order by: Most helpful Most positive Most critical Most recent
Filters:
Not sure what to write?

There’s no reviews matching your criteria

Written in
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Others
Written by
Verified ownersOthers
Added
Last 30 daysLast 90 daysLast 6 monthsWheneverAfter releaseDuring development
View original