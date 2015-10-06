RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Prison Architect

4/5
English & 17 more
Prison Architect
Description
Build and manage a Maximum Security Prison. As the sun casts it's early morning rays on a beautiful patch of countryside the clock starts ticking. You've got to crack on and build a holding cell to detain the job-lot of maximum security prisoners that are trundling to your future prison on their y...
User reviews
4/5
Product details
2015, Introversion Software
System requirements
Windows 7/ 8/ 10, Intel Core2 Duo 2.4Ghz or Higher / AMD 3Ghz or Higher, 6 GB RAM, Nvidia 8600 / Rad...
DLCs
Prison Architect Aficionado DLC, Prison Architect - Cleared For Transfer, Prison Architect - Psych Ward: Warden's Edition, Prison Architect - Island Bound
Description
Build and manage a Maximum Security Prison. As the sun casts it’s early morning rays on a beautiful patch of countryside the clock starts ticking. You’ve got to crack on and build a holding cell to detain the job-lot of maximum security prisoners that are trundling to your future prison on their yellow bus. As your workmen lay the last brick you don’t have a moment to let them rest as they need to get started on the first proper cell block so you can make room for the next prisoner intake. Once they’ve all got a place to lay their weary heads the fun can really start. You’ll need a canteen, infirmary and a guard room, oh, and don’t forget to plumb in a toilet, or things will get messy, but what about a workout area? Or solitary confinement cells? Or an execution chamber?

Inspired by Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress and Theme Hospital and with over 1 million players having spent time inside, Prison Architect is the world’s best lock-em-up.
  • Play through the awesome 10 hour campaign
  • Build your own supermax or liberal paradise in sandbox mode
  • Try to escape from your or anyone else's prison in Escape mode

© 2019 Paradox Interactive AB, PRISON ARCHITECT, and PARADOX INTERACTIVE are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Paradox Interactive AB in Europe, the U.S., and other countries. Developed by Introversion Software. All other trademarks, logos, and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

Popular achievements
Get Busy Living
Achieve a re-offending rate of 25%
common  ·  47.17%
Stone Walls
Build a sandbox prison with 100 prisoners
common  ·  45.76%
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

Game details
Genre:
Simulation - Real-time - Managerial
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Release date:
October 6, 2015
Company:
Introversion Software / Paradox Interactive
Size:
498 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Dansk
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
magyar
audio
text
nederlands
audio
text
norsk
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
Suomi
audio
text
český
audio
text
Українська
audio
text
български
audio
text
русский
audio
text
ไทย
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
한국어
audio
text
DLCs
Prison Architect Aficionado DLC
Prison Architect - Cleared For Transfer
Prison Architect - Psych Ward: Warden's Edition
Prison Architect - Island Bound
