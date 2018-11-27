Loria is a homage to classics from golden era of strategy games, with modern spin on controls and user experience.
Game introduces not just RTS elements but also RPG elements such as: hero units, collecting items and quest driven missions offers for a more interesting take on the RTS genre.
Goal of Loria is to take the best concepts from the classics and create a modern user-experience, intelligent AI, smooth controls, pleasing aesthetic and to add interesting content.
Loria was made with passion and love of the RTS genre, that has given us so many hours of fun.
Hopefully we have managed to recreate the experience and fun.
Loria features:
- 2 playable races
- 2 campaigns with 8 missions each ( 16 missions in summary )
- Entertaining story
- Dozens of units, buildings and upgrades
- 6 unique heroes
- Levelable heroes with backpack
- Veteran units
- Skirmish games