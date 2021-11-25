RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream

4.3/5
English & 3 more
I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
Description
The last people on Earth are buried deep within the center of the earth, trapped in the bowels of an insane computer for the past hundred and nine years. Gorrister the suicidal loner. Benny the mutilated brute. Ellen the hysterical phobic. Nimdok the secretive sadist. Ted the cynical paranoid. It's...
Product details
1995, The Dreamers Guild
System requirements
Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, 1.8 GHz, 512 MB RAM, 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c
Description
The last people on Earth are buried deep within the center of the earth, trapped in the bowels of an insane computer for the past hundred and nine years. Gorrister the suicidal loner. Benny the mutilated brute. Ellen the hysterical phobic. Nimdok the secretive sadist. Ted the cynical paranoid. It's time for them to play a little game...

I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream plunges you into a harrowing adventure deep within the belly of an electronic beast. Uncover the last humans' deepest, darkest secrets. Defend yourself against AM's continuous psychological onslaught. Solve the riddles of the past and perhaps free yourself from AM's clutches once and for all in an adventure you'll never forget!

Please be advised that the game contains disturbing imagery and should not be played by minors.
  • Based on the original 1968 Hugo Award story of the same name.
  • Features an original score by John Ottman, an acclaimed Hollywood composer!
  • Starring Harlan Ellison himself as the voice of the supercomputer, AM!
  • Face harrowing moral choices where your decisions can influence the fate of the last five humans on Earth.
Goodies
manual making of soundtrack short story by Harlan Ellison
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

This game is powered by ScummVM

Recommended system requirements:

This game is powered by ScummVM

Game details
Genre:
Adventure - Point-and-click - Horror
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.7.0)
Release date:
{{'1995-10-31T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
The Dreamers Guild / Night Dive Studios
Size:
564 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
