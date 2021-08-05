RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Haven Park

4.3/5
English & 9 more
Description
"I'm getting older, my dear, and I'm not able to take care of the park any longer... Will you help me bring the life back into this place?" Be Flint, who is doing his very best to keep his grandma's park up and running and make it a place for the campers to enjoy. Learn the camper's wi...
User reviews
Product details
2021, Fabien Weibel, ...
System requirements
Windows 7, Intel or AMD Dual Core @2Ghz or better, 2 GB RAM, Intel Graphics 4400 or better, Version...
Description


"I'm getting older, my dear, and I'm not able to take care of the park any longer... Will you help me bring the life back into this place?"



Be Flint, who is doing his very best to keep his grandma's park up and running and make it a place for the campers to enjoy. Learn the camper's wishes and build whatever their hearts desire to attract even more quirky characters and look forward to whimsical conversations and quests.



Get to know the campers and and learn more about the old stories surrounding the forest. Did someone mention a lost treasure?



Haven Park is a place to relax, to enjoy and to make your own!

Key Features

  • Explore a tiny and peaceful open world and build cozy campsites at your own pace
  • Plenty of quests and a heartfelt story keep you busy for 2-4 hours with many little secrets to uncover
  • Learn new skills that help you make the campers even happier
  • Meet lots of charming characters and learn their needs to make them fall in love with Haven Park
Popular achievements
Camper's Darling
Finish the campers' wishlist in one camp
common  ·  58.95%
Fast Learner
Unlock all skills
common  ·  36.36%
Round And Round
Build a ferris wheel in one of the camps
common  ·  35.26%
What big ears you have, doctor!
Find Dr. Wolf's practice
common  ·  44.63%
Ka-Ching!
Collect coins from a food vendor
common  ·  55.65%
Master Trader
Trade resources at a marketplace
common  ·  34.99%
Park Ranger
Repair 50% of all broken things in the park
common  ·  46.56%
You're a Pro!
Reach level 10
common  ·  37.47%
Longtime Camper
Spend a week in the park
common  ·  33.06%
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Game details
Genre:
Action - Role-playing - Exploration
Tags:
Indie, Puzzle, Exploration, Third Person, Family Friendly, show 4 more... Top-Down, Relaxing, Short, Nature
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.12+)
Release date:
{{'2021-08-05T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Fabien Weibel / Fabien Weibel, Mooneye Studios
Size:
204 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
中文(繁體)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
