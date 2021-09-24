Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft

I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more.
Dagon is a 3D narrative experience in madness based on the cult short story of the same title by the master of cosmic horror and weird fiction, H. P. Lovecraft
himself. It’s an interactive portal into the world of the controversial genius and his highly acclaimed Cthulhu Mythos
, open to both newcomers and long-time devotees.
The change happened whilst I slept.
Step into the shoes of a former ship officer and morphine fiend, and dive into the Stygian Abyss of a drug-addled mind. Uncover the unspeakable, long-drowned horrors on a distant eldritch island and wallow in Lovecraftian dread
.
I think I went mad then.
So make yourself comfortable in front of the screen and experience cosmic horror first-hand in this 100% faithful adaptation of the original story
. It will only take about 30 minutes, but you may never look at the ocean the same way.
Features:
Warning: side effects may include insomnia, delirium and acute cosmic horror.
- immerse yourself in a fully-voiced narrative experience in real-time 3D
- discover the origin of the Cthulhu Mythos and the twisted world of H. P. Lovecraft
- treat yourself to a short, free horror that can be experienced in 30 minutes
- learn about the original story, its author and their impact on culture etc. while playing
- buy an optional DLC to support our future projects and get additional goodies (including an audiobook and a screenshot-filled e-book)
