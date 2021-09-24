RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft

in library
4.3/5
English & 10 more
FREE
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft
Description
I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more. Dagon is a 3D narrative experience in madness based on the cult short story of the same title by the master of cosmic horror and weird fiction, H. P. Lovecraft himself. It’s an interactive portal into the w...
User reviews
4.3/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2021, Bit Golem, ...
System requirements
Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (x64), Core i5-2400 or Ryzen 3 1200, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB VRAM or equival...
DLCs
Dagon - The Eldritch Box DLC, Dagon - The Little Glass Bottle DLC
Description
I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more.

Dagon is a 3D narrative experience in madness based on the cult short story of the same title by the master of cosmic horror and weird fiction, H. P. Lovecraft himself. It’s an interactive portal into the world of the controversial genius and his highly acclaimed Cthulhu Mythos, open to both newcomers and long-time devotees.


The change happened whilst I slept.

Step into the shoes of a former ship officer and morphine fiend, and dive into the Stygian Abyss of a drug-addled mind. Uncover the unspeakable, long-drowned horrors on a distant eldritch island and wallow in Lovecraftian dread.


I think I went mad then.

So make yourself comfortable in front of the screen and experience cosmic horror first-hand in this 100% faithful adaptation of the original story. It will only take about 30 minutes, but you may never look at the ocean the same way.

Features:

  • immerse yourself in a fully-voiced narrative experience in real-time 3D
  • discover the origin of the Cthulhu Mythos and the twisted world of H. P. Lovecraft
  • treat yourself to a short, free horror that can be experienced in 30 minutes
  • learn about the original story, its author and their impact on culture etc. while playing
  • buy an optional DLC to support our future projects and get additional goodies (including an audiobook and a screenshot-filled e-book)

Warning: side effects may include insomnia, delirium and acute cosmic horror.

Popular achievements
Solitude in Unbroken Blue
Escape the Captors
common  ·  98.04%
Delirious but Free
Escape the Horror
common  ·  69.41%
From Madness to Oblivion
Escape the Madness
common  ·  63.53%
The Seeker
Find the first piece of trivia
common  ·  100%
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Game details
Genre:
Adventure - Horror
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11)
Release date:
{{'2021-09-24T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Bit Golem / Bit Golem
Size:
1.3 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
Türkçe
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
DLCs
Dagon - The Eldritch Box DLC
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
Dagon - The Little Glass Bottle DLC
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
You may like these products
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Free
Play for free Coming soon
User reviews

Something went wrong. Try refresh page.

Noone has rated this game yet

None of the verified owners
have rated this game

There is no rating
for applied filters

N/A

There are no reviews yet.

Show: 5 on page 15 on page 30 on page 60 on page
Order by: Most helpful Most positive Most critical Most recent
Filters:
Not sure what to write?

There’s no reviews matching your criteria

Written in
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Others
Written by
Verified ownersOthers
Added
Last 30 daysLast 90 daysLast 6 monthsWheneverAfter releaseDuring development
View original