RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Butcher

in library
4.2/5
English & 5 more
Now on giveaway
Check out now Go to giveaway Buy as a gift
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Butcher
Description
The easiest mode is 'HARD'! BUTCHER is a fast-paced 2D shooter game and a blood-soaked love letter to the early 90s. As a cyborg programmed to eradicate the last remains of humanity, your sole purpose is to well... annihilate anything that moves. So grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, th...
User reviews
4.2/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2016, Transhuman Design, ...
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10, Core 2 Duo, 512 MB RAM, DX 9.0/OpenGL 2 compliant, Version 9.0, 200 MB availab...
DLCs
BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
Description

The easiest mode is 'HARD'!

BUTCHER is a fast-paced 2D shooter game and a blood-soaked love letter to the early 90s. As a cyborg programmed to eradicate the last remains of humanity, your sole purpose is to well... annihilate anything that moves.

So grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, through shotgun, to grenade launcher) and kill your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic cities, jungles and more. And if you're feeling creative, there are plenty other ways of ending your enemies' misery - hooks, lava pits, saws... no death will ever be the same.

If kicking corpses into a lava pit and adorning walls with blood is your idea of a good time, BUTCHER is THE game for you.
  • Ultra-violent uncompromising carnage in the spirit of Doom and Quake (chainsaw included)
  • Skill-based gameplay mechanics
  • Release your inner artist, paint the walls with (permanent) blood (up to 4 million pixels available to be painted per level)
  • Use the environment (saws, hooks, lava pits, animals and other) to brutally dispose of your enemies
  • Choose from an array of weapons (featuring classics like chainsaw, railgun and the deadly grenade launcher)
  • Adorn more than 20 levels with the insides of your enemies
  • Soak in the dark atmosphere reinforced by a wicked, heavy soundtrack (while you kick corpses around)
  • Die painfully: melt in lava, become piranha food, get crushed by heavy doors... and more!

Butcher is Copyright © 2013-2016 Transhuman Design, All Rights Reserved.

Goodies
wallpaper
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Game details
Genre:
Action - Combat - Platformer
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.9.0+)
Release date:
{{'2016-10-05T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Transhuman Design / Crunching Koalas
Size:
104 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Cloud saves
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
português
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
DLCs
BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
Buy series (2)
Buy all series for 0.00 Check out now
Butcher
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Play for free Coming soon
Butcher Demo
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Play for free Coming soon
You may like these products
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
In library In cart Soon Wishlisted
Movie
Free
Play for free Coming soon
User reviews

Something went wrong. Try refresh page.

Noone has rated this game yet

None of the verified owners
have rated this game

There is no rating
for applied filters

N/A

There are no reviews yet.

Show: 5 on page 15 on page 30 on page 60 on page
Order by: Most helpful Most positive Most critical Most recent
Filters:
Not sure what to write?

There’s no reviews matching your criteria

Written in
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Others
Written by
Verified ownersOthers
Added
Last 30 daysLast 90 daysLast 6 monthsWheneverAfter releaseDuring development
View original
× I don’t want to see this again

Not like it changes anything, but we are obligated to inform you that we are using cookies - well, we just did. More info on cookies.