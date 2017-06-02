RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe

English & 10 more
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe includes the base game plus the following bonus content: - OST Volume I - OST Volume II - Uplink EP - Up-Armored EP - Audiobook Brigador relaunches in 2017 with expanded introductory missions, localization, easier difficulty and revised controls, plus improved lighting effects, mechanics, and more.
DLCs
Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade, Brigador Modkit & Map Editor
Description
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe includes the base game plus the following bonus content:
- OST Volume I
- OST Volume II
- Uplink EP
- Up-Armored EP
- Audiobook

Brigador relaunches in 2017 with expanded introductory missions, localization, easier difficulty and revised controls, plus improved lighting effects, mechanics, and more.

HERE IS YOUR CONTRACT:
Brigador is an isometric roguelite of intense tactical combat. Play as mercenary pilots betraying their planet, looking for the big payout and a ticket off this planet. Everything you destroy earns the pilots money that can be used to unlock even more destructive vehicles, guns, and challenges. Find the right loadout for your playstyle and wreak havoc on the city of Solo Nobre.

Escape off-world with your money or die trying.
  • Unlock 56 different mechs, tanks, hovercraft, with 40 different weapons
  • 100% destructible environments
  • Expanded 37 mission Campaign Mode with continuing developer support
  • Expanded and updated 20+ map Freelance mode with variable difficulty and challenge for all skill levels
  • Deep and engaging dark science fiction universe and lore
  • Original soundtrack by Makeup & Vanity Set, over 2 hours of acclaimed synth music

2017 Stellar Jockeys

Game details
Genre:
Action - Combat - Tactical
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.9+)
Release date:
Release date: June 2, 2017
Company:
Stellar Jockeys, Gausswerks / Stellar Jockeys
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Controller support
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
polski
audio
text
Português do Brasil
audio
text
русский
audio
text
中文(简体)
audio
text
日本語
audio
text
한국어
audio
text
DLCs
Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
Brigador Modkit & Map Editor
