Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe includes the base game plus the following bonus content:
- OST Volume I
- OST Volume II
- Uplink EP
- Up-Armored EP
- Audiobook
Brigador relaunches in 2017 with expanded introductory missions, localization, easier difficulty and revised controls, plus improved lighting effects, mechanics, and more.
HERE IS YOUR CONTRACT:
Brigador is an isometric roguelite of intense tactical combat. Play as mercenary pilots betraying their planet, looking for the big payout and a ticket off this planet. Everything you destroy earns the pilots money that can be used to unlock even more destructive vehicles, guns, and challenges. Find the right loadout for your playstyle and wreak havoc on the city of Solo Nobre.
Escape off-world with your money or die trying.
Unlock 56 different mechs, tanks, hovercraft, with 40 different weapons
100% destructible environments
Expanded 37 mission Campaign Mode with continuing developer support
Expanded and updated 20+ map Freelance mode with variable difficulty and challenge for all skill levels
Deep and engaging dark science fiction universe and lore
Original soundtrack by Makeup & Vanity Set, over 2 hours of acclaimed synth music
Goodies
Contents
Standard Edition
Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
wallpaper
audiobook
soundtrack volume I
soundtrack volume II
Brigador Up-Armored EP
Brigador Uplink EP
soundtrack volume I (FLAC)
soundtrack volume II (FLAC)
Brigador Up-Armored EP (FLAC)
Brigador Uplink EP (FLAC)
