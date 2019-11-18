RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Blade Runner

4.9/5
English & 4 more
Blade Runner
Description
In 1997 Westwood Studios released a title that won universal praise from gamers and critics all around the world, along with accolades like AIAS’s Adventure Game of the Year award. Set in the same time and universe as the 1982 classic science fiction film by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner video game is...
Product details
1997, Westwood Studios, Inc., ESRB Rating: Teen
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 1 GHz, 256 MB RAM, 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 7
Description
In 1997 Westwood Studios released a title that won universal praise from gamers and critics all around the world, along with accolades like AIAS’s Adventure Game of the Year award. Set in the same time and universe as the 1982 classic science fiction film by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner video game is now making a big comeback on modern computers.

In the game, you take the role of detective Ray McCoy. Armed with your investigative skills and tools of the Blade Runner trade, you must roam the dark, rainy streets of Los Angeles A.D. 2019 in pursuit of androids gone rogue. Searching for those so-called replicants is a tough nut to crack because they look and behave almost exactly like real people. Faced with growing moral dilemmas, McCoy will soon have to answer questions about his own humanity.

Features:

  • Immerse yourself in the dark, gritty world of Los Angeles 2019, where you become both the hunter and the hunted.
  • Explore over 100 interactive environments including sets from the Ridley Scott’s 1982 movie.
  • Take part in a non-linear story that creates a unique experience every time you play.
  • Interact with over 70 motion-captured characters, all with their own AI and agendas.
  • Witness the climatic noir-style visuals, engulfed in smoke and rain.
  • Recognize the Hollywood cast from the original film including Sean Young, James Hong, Joe Turkel, Brion James, and William Sanderson.
  • Listen to the ambient, multi-track audio and hear the music which includes specially recreated cuts from the original Blade Runner soundtrack.
  • Step into the role of detective Ray McCoy and utilize Blade Runner tools you know from the movie. Use ESPER photo analysis machine to distinguish replicants from humans, and analyze all case clues with the Knowledge Integration Assistant.

© 2019 Alcon Interactive Group

System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

This game is powered by ScummVM

Recommended system requirements:

This game is powered by ScummVM

Game details
Genre:
Adventure - TPP - Sci-fi
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Linux (Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Release date:
{{'1997-11-03T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
Westwood Studios, Inc. / Alcon Interactive Group
Size:
1.2 GB
Links:
Forum discussion
Rating:
ESRB Rating: Teen (Suggestive Themes, Mild Language, Animated Violence)
Game features
Cloud saves
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
Deutsch
audio
text
español
audio
text
français
audio
text
italiano
audio
text
