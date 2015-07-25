RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Absolute Drift

English
Absolute Drift
Description
Drifting: the Art Of Sliding Sideways. This is a driving experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master drifter as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world. Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads while you work to unlock trophies and elite even...
2015, Funselektor Labs Inc.
System requirements
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit Systems Only), 2.2GHz Dual Core, 2 GB RAM, 512 MB RAM, 350 MB available
Description

Drifting: the Art Of Sliding Sideways.

This is a driving experience like no other. Journey from apprentice to master drifter as you hone your skill in a gorgeous minimalist world.

Push yourself to the limit on drifting tracks and wild mountain roads while you work to unlock trophies and elite events. Compete against ghosts of the top players in the world, or refine your skills by out-scoring your own ghost.

Chill out to over 3 hours of original electronic music by C41 and NYTE as you challenge your driving skills at every turn until you finally master the art of drifting.

Key Features

  • Drive and customize up to 6 drift cars
  • 3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels
  • 5 Free-Roaming areas, each with unique levels and themes, from airports and docks to a floating metropolis
  • Online Leaderboards, replays and ghost cars. View your friends' runs or the best in the world!
  • 3+ hours of clean Drum & Bass and Electronic music by C41 and Nyte
  • Full Controller Support

Zen Edition

We teamed up with FlippFly, the developers of Race the Sun to bring several new features to the game, including:
  • New “event challenges” that will extend the gameplay in the game’s 34 tracks by challenging players to complete increasingly difficult tasks.
  • Drift Lines: a new challenge in events where you must drift through all the dots.
  • 5 all new “Midnight Events.” These night-themed tracks are designed to challenge even the most experienced players.
  • Replays and ghost cars. View your friends' runs or the best in the world!
  • An all new tutorial and in-game guide to help new players ease into the game’s features and controls.
  • New input system for better controller compatibility.


System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

Linux version will be available at a later date.

Recommended system requirements:

Linux version will be available at a later date.

Game details
Genre:
Racing - Simulation - Open World
Works on:
Windows (7, 8, 10), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Release date:
{{'2015-07-25T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Company:
Funselektor Labs Inc. / Funselektor Labs Inc.
Size:
141 MB
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Achievements
Cloud saves
Controller support
Leaderboards
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
