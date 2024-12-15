RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

The Whispered World: Special Edition

Bibliothèque
3.7/5
English & 5 de plus
L'offre prend fin le: 12/15/2024 16:59 EET
L'offre prend fin dans: j h m s
Gratuit en ce moment
Valider la commande Voir le cadeau Acheter pour offrir
Pourquoi acheter sur GOG.com ?
SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client 24/7 et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
The Whispered World: Special Edition
Description
When the fate of a world hangs in the balance, an unusual hero arises! The visually impressive adventure-epic The Whispered World is now available as a Special Edition for the first time. Let the Whispered World enchant you with its many animated details and fantastic characters. Sadwick's adventu...
Genre :
Aventure - Point-and-click - Fantasy
Tags :
Aventure, Indé, Fantasy, Histoire Riche, Atmosphérique, voir 4 de plus... Classique, Casse-tête, Superbe bande-son, Point&Click
Notes des utilisateurs
3.7/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Détails du produit
2014, Daedalic Entertainment, Classement ESRB : Everyone...
Configuration du système requise
Windows Vista/ 7 / 8 / 10 (32-bit), 2.5 (Single Core) GHz or 2 GHz (Dual Core), OpenGL 2.0 compatibl...
Time to beat
10 hMain
10.5 h Main + Sides
12.5 h Completionist
10.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Description
When the fate of a world hangs in the balance, an unusual hero arises!

The visually impressive adventure-epic The Whispered World is now available as a Special Edition for the first time. Let the Whispered World enchant you with its many animated details and fantastic characters.

Sadwick's adventure begins when he sets out to understand the meaning of his recurring nightmares. In his dreams, he is haunted by a mysterious blue sphere as his world collapses around him. Shana, the oracle, confirms his worst fears: not only does she foretell the end of the world, but also that Sadwick is the very reason for their doom. Face the prophecy and experience an adventure unlike any other!

Exclusive content of the special edition includes an alternate ending, a tutorial, developers' commentary featuring Jan 'Poki' Müller-Michaelis and Marco Hüllen, as well as the in-game orchestral soundtrack, unlockable achievements, and re-polished graphics in some scenes.
  • Exclusive audio commentary featuring 'Poki' and Marco Hüllen, the game's writers.
  • Over 30 awards including “Best Story” and “Best Youth Game” at the 2009 German Game Developer Awards.
  • The Whispered World mixes fairy-tale elements with melancholic tones to create a tale of epic proportions.
  • High-quality 2D adventure game with hand-painted backgrounds and traditional hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation.
Succès obtenus le plus souvent
Ball Spot
Apprenez le formulaire Ball Spot !
common  ·  64.6%
Fire Spot
Apprenez le formulaire Fire Spot !
common  ·  36.09%
Five Spot
Apprenez le formulaire Five Spot !
common  ·  31.2%
Tour du jeu du boulet de canon
Terminez le chapitre 1 !
common  ·  35.4%
Kalida se réveille
Terminez le chapitre 2 !
common  ·  30.6%
Contenus bonus
bande son making of video avatars artworks fonds d'écran manuel (English) manuel (German) manuel (Spanish)
Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :

Veuillez noter que le système d’exploitation Windows 10 recevra de fréquentes mises à jour du pilote et du logiciel après sa sortie; ceci pourra affecter la compatibilité de votre jeu.

Configuration recommandée :

Veuillez noter que le système d’exploitation Windows 10 recevra de fréquentes mises à jour du pilote et du logiciel après sa sortie; ceci pourra affecter la compatibilité de votre jeu.

Pourquoi acheter sur GOG.com ?
SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client 24/7 et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
Time to beat
10 hMain
10.5 h Main + Sides
12.5 h Completionist
10.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Aventure - Point-and-click - Fantasy
Tags :
Aventure, Indé, Fantasy, Histoire Riche, Atmosphérique, voir 4 de plus... Classique, Casse-tête, Superbe bande-son, Point&Click
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.7.0)
Sorti le :
{{'2014-05-06T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Éditeur :
Daedalic Entertainment / Daedalic Entertainment
Taille :
2 GB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Classement :
Classement ESRB : Everyone (Mild Fantasy Violence, Mild Language, Alcohol Reference)
Fonctionnalités
succès
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
polski
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
Vous aimerez surement
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Les utilisateurs ont également acheté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Notes des utilisateurs

Quelque chose n'a pas fonctionné correctement. Essayez de rafraichir la page.

Personne n'a encore noté ce jeu

Aucun possesseur du jeu
n'a encore donné son avis

Il n'y a aucune note
pour les filtres choisis

N/A

Il n'y a pas encore d'avis.

Afficher : 5 sur cette page 15 sur cette page 30 sur cette page 60 sur cette page
Trier par Plus utiles Plus positives Plus sévères Plus récentes
Filtres :
Vous ne savez pas quoi écrire ?

Il n’y a aucun avis correspondant à vos critères

Écrit en
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) Autres
Rédigé par
Possesseurs du jeuAutres
Quand
30 derniers jours90 derniers jours6 derniers moisPeu importeAprès la sortiePendant l'accès anticipé
Voir l’original