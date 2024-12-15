The Whispered World: Special Edition

Exclusive audio commentary featuring 'Poki' and Marco Hüllen, the game's writers.

Over 30 awards including “Best Story” and “Best Youth Game” at the 2009 German Game Developer Awards.

The Whispered World mixes fairy-tale elements with melancholic tones to create a tale of epic proportions.

High-quality 2D adventure game with hand-painted backgrounds and traditional hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation.

When the fate of a world hangs in the balance, an unusual hero arises!The visually impressive adventure-epic The Whispered World is now available as a Special Edition for the first time. Let the Whispered World enchant you with its many animated details and fantastic characters.Sadwick's adventure begins when he sets out to understand the meaning of his recurring nightmares. In his dreams, he is haunted by a mysterious blue sphere as his world collapses around him. Shana, the oracle, confirms his worst fears: not only does she foretell the end of the world, but also that Sadwick is the very reason for their doom. Face the prophecy and experience an adventure unlike any other!includes an alternate ending, a tutorial, developers' commentary featuring Jan 'Poki' Müller-Michaelis and Marco Hüllen, as well as the in-game orchestral soundtrack, unlockable achievements, and re-polished graphics in some scenes.