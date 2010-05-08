RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch.
Terraria

Bibliothèque

français, English & 7 de plus
9.999.99
Terraria
Description
Creuser, survivre, explorer, construire ! Le monde entier est à votre portée dans ce jeu mêlant survie, chance et gloire. Partirez-vous à la recherche de trésors et de matières premières dans les entrailles de la Terre pour fabriquer du matériel et des machines de pointe ? Peut-être préférerez-vous...
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Gestion
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Indé, Atmosphère, 2D, voir 10 de plus... Exploration, Classique, Graphismes Pixel, Monde Ouvert, Plateformes, Multijoueur, Bac-à-sable, Survie, Gestion, Crafting
Avis des critiques
76 %
Recommander
PC Gamer
83/100
GamingBolt
9/10
God is a Geek
8.5/10
Détails du produit
2011, Re-Logic, ...
Configuration du système requise
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 1.6 Ghz, 2 GB RAM, 128mb Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 1.1, 9.0c or Grea...
Time to beat
52 hMain
92.5 h Main + Sides
204.5 h Completionist
106.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Description
Creuser, survivre, explorer, construire ! Le monde entier est à votre portée dans ce jeu mêlant survie, chance et gloire. Partirez-vous à la recherche de trésors et de matières premières dans les entrailles de la Terre pour fabriquer du matériel et des machines de pointe ? Peut-être préférerez-vous chercher de puissants ennemis pour mettre vos aptitudes au combat à l'épreuve ? Déciderez-vous éventuellement de bâtir votre propre ville pour abriter les mystérieux alliés rencontrés au fil de vos voyages ?

Dans le monde de Terraria, ce choix vous appartient !

À la croisée des jeux d'action classiques et de la créativité des jeux de style sandbox, Terraria offre une expérience unique où le joueur maîtrise autant le voyage que sa destination. Dans Terraria, chaque aventure est aussi unique que les joueurs !

Êtes-vous prêt à explorer, créer et défendre votre propre monde ?
  • Jeu en sandbox
  • Univers générés aléatoirement
  • Mises à jour de contenu gratuites

TM & © Re-Logic 2011/2014

Contenus bonus
bande originale Vol. 1 (MP3) bande originale Vol. 2 (MP3)
Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Gestion
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Indé, Atmosphère, 2D, voir 10 de plus... Exploration, Classique, Graphismes Pixel, Monde Ouvert, Plateformes, Multijoueur, Bac-à-sable, Survie, Gestion, Crafting
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Sorti le :
{{'2011-05-16T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Éditeur :
Re-Logic / Re-Logic
Taille :
581 MB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
compatible avec une manette
co-op
multijoueur
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
polski
audio
texte
Português do Brasil
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
Avis des critiques
79
Moyenne des meilleurs critiques
76 %
Les critiques recommandent
Note OpenCritic
PC Gamerpar Luke Winkie
83/100
Terraria promises an experience of infinite possibilities. Miraculously, it somehow pulls it off.
Lire la critique complète »
GamingBoltpar Alec Benner
9/10
Terraria: Journey's End is an impressive expansion, and a true love letter to the game and its fans.
Lire la critique complète »
God is a Geekpar Mick Fraser
8.5/10
A charming little sandbox adventure that you make yourself.
Lire la critique complète »
Les avis sont propulsés par OpenCritic
Notes des utilisateurs
Avis les plus utiles

Posted on: October 2, 2014

asgardian

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 476 Avis: 2

Surprisingly Complex

When I first bought into Terraria, I was expecting 2D Minecraft. On the surface, that is essentially what it is, with buildings being done in 16-bit rather than a blocky visual style. However, the comparison to Minecraft ends at the construction element, as there is so much more to experience. Firstly, it looks gorgeous. This is 16-bit done very right, with sprites being well-defined and the world fitting together near-seamlessly. The combat is an area which could have been half-arsed, but wasn't. Initially, the variety is nothing to write home about, but it quickly expands to several weapons, from ranged to melee to magic and sometimes a combination of the three. Combine this with armour pieces, accessories, set bonuses and a crafting system where weapons can be combined to make new weapons (depending on recipes, mind), and you're left with an in-depth system for tooling yourself out with a myriad pieces of equipment. There's several boss fights too, whose defeat are pivotal to progression. While the worlds the game makes aren't infinite, they are all quite different from each other and you can save several of them at once, and you can visit any of them with a single persistent character, encouraging multiple worlds to find everything you need in terms of resources. NPCs are an important part of Terraria as they sell certain items which can't be acquired otherwise. In order to attract them, you need to build them a home, which ties into the construction aspect of the game rather well. You can make a lavish palace, a two storey flat or anything above or in between. The only limit to your creativity is the map limit, which is quite vast and allows space for many personal creations. I could go on gushing about Terraria, how it continues to be interesting regardless of what you're doing, how after killing all the bosses Hard Mode is unlocked, which populates the world with new tougher critters, and so on. Bottom line is, you owe it to yourself to play Terraria.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: October 2, 2014

Ye Shunguang

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 221 Avis: 3

Worth more than the price

I've got 500+ hours on Terraria on steam and I can tell you that this will bring you at least over 100 hours of fun, the game is still getting free updates and there's already so much stuff in the game to keep you busy for a long time. Finding new items, defeating bosses and building your own base is just incredibly fun, there's so many items to hunt for even if you're geared with end-game equipment. The music in Terraria is simply amazing, the music fits the biomes they're used in and in boss fights you really feel that you're fighting a powerful enemy, the pixel art is very appealing to look at and the game does not require a powerful computer to run smoothly. For the current price of $2.50/€1.99 it's way more worth than you're paying, hell, even the base price is a steal!

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: October 2, 2014

JohnSchwartz

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: Avis: 1

Buy this!

I honestly prefer this to Minecraft. The graphics are pleasant without being flashy, the depth and variety of mobs and materials is staggering, and the game has a nice smooth learning curve.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: October 2, 2014

BrassStack

Jeux: 26 Avis: 4

Best sandbox game to date

Oh man....this game has so much replay value, and they are adding more and more free updates so fast that I can hardly keep up with the content--updates so broad that they SHOULD be charging for them as DLC expansion packs. There's a great 3rd party level editor out there as well that my friends and I use to build maps/worlds/dungeons for each other with. I've put over 300 hours in Terraria on Steam.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: October 2, 2014

pluslefever

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 22 Avis: 1

Masterpiece of the industry

Combining perfect gear progression and the thrill of adventure, Terraria yet agains manages to entice even the most veteran of players. With it's large, diverse worlds, excellent variety of gear and treasures to find and create, as well as a huge multiplayer following, Terraria scratches an itch in the realm of Adventure games. You will not be disappointed.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

1
2
3
...
...
70

Signaler cet avis

Le signalement a bien été envoyé.
Merci de nous aider à maintenir une communauté respectueuse et sûre.