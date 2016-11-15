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Silence

Bibliothèque

3.9/5

( 44 Avis )

3.9

44 Avis

français, English & 10 de plus
L'offre prend fin le: 07/10/2026 16:00 EEST
L'offre prend fin dans: j h m s
Gratuit en ce moment
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SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
Silence
Description
La guerre gronde. Fuyant un raid aérien, Noah, 16 ans, et sa petite sœur Renie trouvent refuge dans un bunker. Ils y sont non seulement protégés du bombardement mortel, mais découvrent aussi un monde entre la vie et la mort : Silence. Lorsque Renie se perd dans Silence, Noah se voit contraint de s'a...
Genre :
Aventure - Action - Mystère
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Indé, Histoire Riche, 2D, voir 8 de plus... Classique, Casse-tête, Casual, Protagoniste féminine, Superbe bande-son, Mystère, Point&Click, Court
Avis des critiques
66 %
Recommander
The Digital Fix
8/10
GameSpot
7/10
COGconnected
78/100
Notes des utilisateurs

3.9/5

( 44 Avis )

3.9

44 Avis

{{ review.content.title }}
Détails du produit
2016, Daedalic Entertainment, ...
Configuration du système requise
Windows 7 / 8 / 10, 2 GHz Dual Core CPU, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280 / ATI Radeon HD 5800 / Int...
DLCs
Silence Artbook, Silence Soundtrack
Time to beat
5.5 hMain
6 h Main + Sides
11.5 h Completionist
6.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

FAQ
Acheter la série (2)
Silence
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Play for free Coming soon
Silence Demo
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Description
La guerre gronde. Fuyant un raid aérien, Noah, 16 ans, et sa petite sœur Renie trouvent refuge dans un bunker. Ils y sont non seulement protégés du bombardement mortel, mais découvrent aussi un monde entre la vie et la mort : Silence. Lorsque Renie se perd dans Silence, Noah se voit contraint de s'aventurer dans ce monde aussi idyllique que menaçant pour la retrouver.

Silence porte toutefois ses propres cicatrices de guerre et de souffrance. De sombres créatures hantent les villes et villages et ravagent cet endroit serein. Seul un petit groupe de rebelles tente de repousser la menace grandissante. Il incombe à la fratrie de sauver Silence et ses habitants fantastiques d'un funeste destin, mais aussi de sauver leurs propres vies.

Rejoignez Noah et Renie dans leur incroyable voyage au cœur de Silence et vivez une histoire aussi émouvante que captivante, oscillant sans cesse entre sérénité et danger. Rencontrez des personnages fascinants et sympathiques tels que Spot, la chenille magique, qui aide Noah et Renie à traverser Silence. Et regardez les enfants découvrir que la seule chose qui peut les sauver est l'amour qu'ils se portent l'un à l'autre.

Les dés sont jetés et les enjeux sont trop élevés pour accueillir un autre candidat. Quelle que soit la décision du conseil, une guerre féodale se prépare. Vous êtes le seul à avoir conservé votre neutralité et l'issue de la guerre est entre vos mains.
  • Des personnages en 3D élaborés et des décors en 2D d'une grande richesse
  • Jusqu'à 12 heures de jeu
  • Trois personnages jouables
  • De nouveaux personnages feront leur apparition et d'anciens amis seront réunis

© Copyright 2016 Daedalic Entertainment GmbH. Silence and the Silence logo are trademarks of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH. Daedalic and the Daedalic logo are trademarks of Daedalic Entertainment GmbH.

Succès obtenus le plus souvent
Artistic fool
Fall in all balance checks or fall in the same check 3 times
common  ·  42.96%
The Green, the Fat, the Ugly
Discover every possible Spot form
common  ·  49.43%
Shadow on the wall
Play with the shadows
common  ·  37.98%
Open up wide
Pull the world worm's tooth
common  ·  55.85%
Chapter I
You finished chapter one
common  ·  80.04%
Demolition expert
Prime the bomb
common  ·  57.94%
Fire in the... nevermind
Drop the Noiseball
common  ·  74.71%
Handyman
Fix the bomb without letting go
common  ·  37.08%
Pacifist
Don't prime the bomb
common  ·  33.4%
Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Pourquoi acheter sur GOG.com ?
SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
Time to beat
5.5 hMain
6 h Main + Sides
11.5 h Completionist
6.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Mystère
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Indé, Histoire Riche, 2D, voir 8 de plus... Classique, Casse-tête, Casual, Protagoniste féminine, Superbe bande-son, Mystère, Point&Click, Court
Fonctionne sur :
Windows, Linux, Mac OS X
Sorti le :
{{'2016-11-15T00:00:00+01:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Éditeur :
Daedalic Entertainment / Daedalic Entertainment
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
succès
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
polski
audio
texte
Português do Brasil
audio
texte
Ελληνικά
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
日本語
audio
texte
한국어
audio
texte
DLCs
Silence Artbook
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
Silence Soundtrack
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
0 Free
Play for free Coming soon
FAQ

Avec quels systèmes d'exploitation Silence est-il compatible ?

Silence est officiellement pris en charge sur Windows, Linux, macOS.

Silence utilise-t-il des DRM ?

Non ! Les jeux GOG sont dépourvus de DRM et peuvent être joués sans connexion Internet, en mode totalement hors ligne. Certains contenus bonus peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet pour être téléchargés, mais nous faisons tout notre possible pour limiter ce besoin. En savoir plus sur les DRM.

Avez-vous besoin de GOG Galaxy pour jouer à Silence ?

Non ! Vous n'avez pas besoin de GOG Galaxy pour jouer à Silence. GOG vous permet de télécharger un installateur entièrement hors ligne et d'installer Silence de cette manière, sans utiliser GOG Galaxy. GOG Galaxy sert à synchroniser les succès et les sauvegardes dans le cloud, mais son utilisation est totalement facultative. En savoir plus sur GOG Galaxy.

Quelles sont les configurations requises pour Silence ?

Minimum : Système: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, Processeur : 2 GHz Dual Core CPU, Mémoire : 4 GB RAM, Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280 / ATI Radeon HD 5800 / Intel HD 5000, DirectX : Version 9.0c, Disque dur: 20 GB available space, Carte son: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers. Recommandé : Système: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, Processeur : Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU, Mémoire : 6 GB RAM, Carte graphique : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / ATI Radeon HD 7900, DirectX : Version 9.0c, Disque dur: 20 GB available space, Carte son: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers.

Avis des critiques
73
Moyenne des meilleurs critiques
66 %
Les critiques recommandent
Note OpenCritic
The Digital Fixpar Rob Kershaw
8/10
The brevity of Silence doesn't detract from the emotional rollercoaster of its story, nor its truly gorgeous world.
Lire la critique complète »
GameSpotpar Leif Johnson
7/10
I saw from a mile away from what was coming, and even so, in the story's final moments, I could only sit there in stunned, thoughtful silence.
Lire la critique complète »
COGconnectedpar Patrick Anderson
78/100
Overall, if you’re looking for a more open world experience or a narrative that takes one of many paths based on your various choices, you might be a bit disappointed by Silence.
Lire la critique complète »
Les avis sont propulsés par OpenCritic
Vous aimerez surement
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Les utilisateurs ont également acheté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Notes des utilisateurs
Avis les plus utiles

Posted on: November 15, 2016

Sha

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 945 Avis: 6

Extremely pretty, but short and shallow

Pros: - Stunning artwork. Amazing backgrounds and well made character models - Good soundtrack. - (german) voiceover is well done for the most part Cons: - Very short. I completed the game in 4h and 16mins according to the galaxy client - Story is kind of a mess. Very few characters and most of them are quickly discarded and forgotten - This is NOT a classic point &amp; click adventure. No Inventory puzzles (not even a real inventory), no dialogue trees, items are used automatically, very few screens to explore at any given time. Instead the game is filled with lame quick time events: *click and drag mouse left/right/up/down* and you will be doing A LOT of those. I expected much more from Daedalic. Especially after games like Memoria and Deponia. Silence might be Daedalics prettiest and worst game so far.

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Posted on: November 16, 2016

Mozalbete

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 43 Avis: 1

Style over substance, but what a style!

It's true, the game is quite short and pretty Telltale-inspired. However there are more puzzles than in the former. The puzzles, however, are quite easy. It feels like a proof of concept... which wouldn't be so strange considering it is the first time Daedalic makes a game with this style and probably quite high production values. They have made a game for a wider audience (probably because they needed moer money to cover the costs) and it shows. I'm pretty sure they could have added more puzzles and much more dialog. Maybe dialog/observation puzzles or a more creative use of the "interaction events". The art is just the best in the genre and overall the best I have ever seen. It is breathtaking, perfect, amazing, beautiful beyond imagination and done with extreme care. This includes backgrounds, character models, animations and music (again, Tilo doesn't disappoint!). Also, I loved the voiceacting. If this was a trend in new Daedalic games I would be worried, but I see no problems with a game in this style as long as we also get the traditional dose!

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Posted on: November 25, 2016

Lightwing

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 292 Avis: 5

A Little Gem

Someone said it right when they said that the way to play Silence is after a long, hard day, bundled up by the fire, with a cup of hot tea. It's a charming, sometimes funny, sometimes tearful game about a brother and a sister that end up in a magical world. After the Whispered World, the focus seems to have shifted from mere beauty and puzzles to the presentation of a game as a whole. Gone is the irritating voice actoring and a lack of an interesting plot. Silence starts off with a gripping opening and presents you with characters you actually care for. I fell in love with Remie right away and her little quips and gestures. Her actress is great. The acting in general is light years ahead of the first game's. The animation, especially Remie's, is pretty good too, especially for such a small studio. The soundtrack is one of the best parts. I found myself listening to it again and again. The setting is quite beautiful. New projection technology was used to create the most 2D looking 3D scenes I've ever laid eyes on. Passing through certain spots felt like stepping inside a painting. The puzzles are what you might describe as being on the casual side, but I see that as a benefit. If Silence's puzzles were harder, I feel they would've gotten in the way of the game's pacing. The game is not without flaws. Some of the dialogue is strange in a few places and overall, the plot could have been done better. Various people have also mentioned that the game is too short for the asking price. Well, length does not equal having a good time. The Whispered World was a lot longer, with a lot more puzzles, but I never got to play it past the opening scene because boredom set in and I had better things to do. I played Silence all the way through and enjoyed it a lot more. We put so much value in the length of games these days that we don't really notice what good value really is. Silence is a precious little gem in a market full of filler gameplay sludge. I think it's worth it.

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Posted on: July 29, 2017

SiFsiM

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 202 Avis: 2

Interactive movie

It's beautiful. I played demo and loved it. Then bought full version and was disappointed. Because: • It is short • It cost too much for such short and plain game • It's more an interactive movie, than a point and click game. There's not much things to point and click on. Most of the time you just click on dialog choices, which don't change anything. • Loading screens in 2017. For almost still landscapes. Really? • There are no inventory, because you don't carry things. You don't need it in the movie. • There are no even mid-tier puzzles. More like a situations, you can resolve with one or two clicks. If it requires more clicks, it does not mean you have to think or guess. It's just more clicks. • A few logical errors in puzzles

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Posted on: November 18, 2016

Jus69

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 477 Avis: 17

Way to short given the price

Way too short, expected more for the price. I loved whispered world and so waited for ages for this game. Although I found the graphics very pretty, loved the caterpillar spot and enjoyed the general story, I found the puzzles way too easy and the game bitterly short. I am disappointed to be honest. I expected more given how long it has taken for this game to come out. Finished it in about 4-5 hrs. It wasn't quite the point and click adventure I thought it would be either, more of a simple puzzler. If I had known it was this short I would have waited for it to be on sale. This game could have and should have been so much more. They should have done it more like whispered world which in my opinion was so much better. Worth playing for sure but wait for a decent sale price..

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