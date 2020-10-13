Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Very flawed yet enjoyable

I really want to like this game. The atmosphere, the "steatlth" focussed gameplay, the graphics, sounds, the setting are some of the fators I'm enjoying. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, it seems like the creator of this game never played the finished product him/herself. There is in particular an infuriating issue with one of the 1st puzzles. This is a minor spoiler, believe me, but if you still want to experience the incompetence on display, be my guest, stop reading and play the game. So, for those that want to know, in the beginning you have to interact with a phone. next to the phone, is plainly written that you can't reach exterior numbers, only hotel room phones. Then you stumble uipon a closed safe, with a note mentionning an EXTERIOR number and other info. A sane person would deduce you can't call the number from that phone. So you search, and search, and search but nothing else works. So just by sheer disgust you finally go to the phone and dial the exterior number, and it works!... The number goes through, and an automated message gives you the master code for ALL OF THE SAFES. Besides the totally illogic fact you are not supposed to be able to reach exterior numbers, what safe company would print on its safes, a number that when freely called will give you a master code via an automated message? This makes no sense... Also, stealth is not always feasible, that means, brute forcing your way out is way more effective. Also, it is often difficult to perfom the action you want, meaning, the gameplay can be cumbersome. Finally, my last gripe is that there are way too many "defense items" that you can't distinguish from story driven items, and given that you can only bring 3 + 1 weapon wioth you, you will constantly switch items and get confused about what you have or not. Besides that, I can say I did not encounter any bugs and the game still draws me in as. Strange, this is not a bad game, it just needed more time/money/talent to make it complete justice.