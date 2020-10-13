Ce jeu contient un contenu mature réservé aux personnes âgées de plus de 17 ans

En cliquant sur “continuer”, ci-dessous, vous confirmez avoir plus de 17 ans

Revenir à la boutique
RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch.
RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Bibliothèque

3.3/5

( 18 Avis )

3.3

18 Avis

français, English & 8 de plus
L'offre prend fin le: 06/08/2026 20:45 EEST
L'offre prend fin dans: j h m s
Gratuit en ce moment
Valider la commande Voir le cadeau Acheter pour offrir
Pourquoi acheter sur GOG.com ?
SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
Remothered: Broken Porcelain
Description
Broken Porcelain apporte de nombreux changements à la série, avec de nouveaux éléments narratifs et un gameplay inédit qui insufflent une vie nouvelle aux personnages et rendent cette aventure terrifiante plus immersive que jamais, ce qui ravira aussi bien les néophytes que les habitués de la série....
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Horreur
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Sombre, Horreur, Violent, voir 3 de plus... Infiltration, Horreur et survie, LGBTQ+
Avis des critiques
6 %
Recommander
Notes des utilisateurs

3.3/5

( 18 Avis )

3.3

18 Avis

{{ review.content.title }}
Détails du produit
2020, Stormind Games, Classement ESRB : Mature 17+...
Configuration du système requise
Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit Required), Intel Core i3-2120 (3.3 GHz)/AMD FX-4100 X4 (3.6 GHz), 8 GB RAM...
Time to beat
6 hMain
7 h Main + Sides
12 h Completionist
7 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Description
Broken Porcelain apporte de nombreux changements à la série, avec de nouveaux éléments narratifs et un gameplay inédit qui insufflent une vie nouvelle aux personnages et rendent cette aventure terrifiante plus immersive que jamais, ce qui ravira aussi bien les néophytes que les habitués de la série.

L'auberge Ashmann recèle des secrets qu'il ne sera pas facile de découvrir ; ses nombreux mystères s'entrelacent et sont gardés par les menaçants traqueurs, de redoutables prédateurs prisonniers du temps et des murs de l'auberge. Des réflexes aiguisés ne suffiront pas pour survivre ; dans cette aventure terrifiante, il sera essentiel de faire preuve de stratégie et d'ingéniosité. Prenez les bonnes décisions, car en choisissant le moment opportun pour se cacher, fuir ou faire face au danger, la proie peut se muer en chasseur.

Caractéristiques principales
  • Thriller psychologique palpitant. Le jeu-culte primé Remothered est de retour avec Broken Porcelain, point de départ idéal pour les néophytes qui découvrent la série et nouveau volet fascinant pour les habitués qui souhaitent en découvrir plus au sujet des événements et personnages de Tormented Fathers.
  • Jeu de « survival-horror » réaliste. L'auberge Ashmann regorge de ressources, mais aussi de dangers. Explorez prudemment votre environnement afin d'y trouver des objets qui vous aideront à découvrir des lieux troublants, où sont dissimulés les secrets d'un passé terrifiant.
  • Gameplay intense à base de furtivité. Rôdez dans l'ombre au sein de l'auberge Ashmann et servez-vous de tout ce que vous avez à portée de main pour distraire vos ennemis et leur échapper de manière ingénieuse.
  • Menez l'enquête et échappez-vous. Les énigmes stimulantes à résoudre, la toile de fond narrative enrichie et la bande originale envoûtante du compositeur Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) étoffent l'atmosphère sombre et sinistre pour en faire une expérience terrifiante qui continuera à hanter les joueurs bien après la fin du jeu.
  • Des personnages fascinants. De nouveaux personnages inspirés de protagonistes de grands classiques de l'horreur viennent s'ajouter à des visages déjà connus et appréciés des fans de la série.
  • Cinématiques en temps réel. Pour la première fois dans la série, des cinématiques en temps réel entièrement animées insuffleront une vie nouvelle aux personnages et à l'univers de Remothered, offrant un degré d'immersion sans précédent.

Created, written, and directed by Chris Darril. | Developed by Stormind Games® | Remothered® is a registered trademark of Stormind Holding S.r.l. | Stormind Games® is a registered trademark of Stormind Holding S.r.l. | All rights reserved. | Powered by Unreal® Engine | Unreal®, Unreal® Engine, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal® Engine logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere.

Succès obtenus le plus souvent
Strike !
La première fois que vous frappez un ennemi à distance à l'aide d'un objet de diversion
common  ·  50.39%
Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Pourquoi acheter sur GOG.com ?
SANS DRM. Aucune activation ou connexion en ligne requise pour jouer.
Satisfaction et sécurité. Excellent support client et remboursement complet jusqu'à 30 jours.
Time to beat
6 hMain
7 h Main + Sides
12 h Completionist
7 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Horreur
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Sombre, Horreur, Violent, voir 3 de plus... Infiltration, Horreur et survie, LGBTQ+
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11)
Sorti le :
{{'2020-10-13T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Éditeur :
Stormind Games / Stormind Games
Liens :
Vers le forum
Classement :
Classement ESRB : Mature 17+ (Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, Drug Reference, Use of Tobacco)
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
Português do Brasil
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
中文(繁體)
audio
texte
한국어
audio
texte
Avis des critiques
44
Moyenne des meilleurs critiques
6 %
Les critiques recommandent
Note OpenCritic
Les avis sont propulsés par OpenCritic
Vous aimerez surement
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Les utilisateurs ont également acheté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Bibliothèque Dans le panier bientôt GOOD OLD GAME Ajouté
Free
Play for free Coming soon
Notes des utilisateurs
Avis les plus utiles

Posted on: October 18, 2020

AlexIsPlaying

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 737 Avis: 10

Buggy and Unfinished, yet enjoyable.

I'm someone who didn't love the first Remothered. I found that while it shared a lot of aspects with a personal favorite series of mine (Clock Tower), it didn't quite have an interesting gameplay loop or intuitive design. It was like playing a scavenger hunt with no idea where to start looking. I decided to buy the sequel even with my rather "Meh" feelings towards Tormented Fathers because the story intrigued me so much. Broken Porcelain takes place in multiple different periods of time. Majority of the game is spent in 1973 at the Ashmann Inn. In many aspects Broken Porcelain plays similarly to Tormented Fathers. Unlike the first game which involved fleeing and hiding, this game forces you to sneak up on your enemies and attack them to survive and progress. This boils down to little more than putting down a noisy object, hiding in a closet and waiting to strike. There is no depth and little reason to take advantage of the crafting system and leveling system seen in the game to upgrade your weapons and general stats. The game itself is much more straight forward than it's predecessor. At only one spot over this games 5 hour play time did I get stuck. There is a nice constant flow which really benefitted the much heavier storytelling seen here. This game expands the story a lot and loves to throw you between different points in the timeline, to the point where it's so sudden and jarring it's hard to figure out where/when you are at times. The game is also plagued with bugs (that are being patched fast, but they are still plentiful). Lip Sync is awful. NPCs get stuck all the time. Animations bug out. I've heard of softlocks happening (although I never encountered this) and I encountered some bizarre audio bugs here and there. The bugs will definitely drive people away from what is actually a fairly decent experience. It's not quite as horrifying as the first game. It's much more linear as well. However, the expansion of the story left me wanting more.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: February 25, 2021

lectorprofesional

Jeux: 197 Avis: 15

Crazy, sometimes successful, mess

If "Tormented fathers" was bizarre but kind of linear, "Broken porcelain" is all over the place in terms of plot structure, weapons, gaming options and superpowers. You can feel that behind every artístic decision there's ambition and a willingness to make a bigger and better game than "Tormented fathers" was, but at the end you just feel that the game is changing (not necessarily evolving) every 5 minutes just because. What works in a novel or a movie (multiple storylines, multiple points of view, going back and forth) not necessarily translates well into a videogame, and unfortunately this is the case with "Broken porcelain". The plot is ambitious and ambiguous, but that makes your experience as a player fluctuate, interrupting your game and your progress with ever changing and unexpected twists. First you dont have any superpowers, then you do have them, then you cannot use them, then they force you to use them, and you keep wondering: what the hell is going on? There's some bugs and the game is not polished (yet). Despite all these flaws, the game is emtertaining and, sometimes, successful too. It broadens "Tormented father" plot and goes in deep into some serious issues. Recommended only if you like to play with shattered glass: you never get the full picture, and you can cut yourself, but there's good ideas and an addictive plot in all this madness.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: December 14, 2021

Chaku

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 134 Avis: 9

Very flawed yet enjoyable

I really want to like this game. The atmosphere, the "steatlth" focussed gameplay, the graphics, sounds, the setting are some of the fators I'm enjoying. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, it seems like the creator of this game never played the finished product him/herself. There is in particular an infuriating issue with one of the 1st puzzles. This is a minor spoiler, believe me, but if you still want to experience the incompetence on display, be my guest, stop reading and play the game. So, for those that want to know, in the beginning you have to interact with a phone. next to the phone, is plainly written that you can't reach exterior numbers, only hotel room phones. Then you stumble uipon a closed safe, with a note mentionning an EXTERIOR number and other info. A sane person would deduce you can't call the number from that phone. So you search, and search, and search but nothing else works. So just by sheer disgust you finally go to the phone and dial the exterior number, and it works!... The number goes through, and an automated message gives you the master code for ALL OF THE SAFES. Besides the totally illogic fact you are not supposed to be able to reach exterior numbers, what safe company would print on its safes, a number that when freely called will give you a master code via an automated message? This makes no sense... Also, stealth is not always feasible, that means, brute forcing your way out is way more effective. Also, it is often difficult to perfom the action you want, meaning, the gameplay can be cumbersome. Finally, my last gripe is that there are way too many "defense items" that you can't distinguish from story driven items, and given that you can only bring 3 + 1 weapon wioth you, you will constantly switch items and get confused about what you have or not. Besides that, I can say I did not encounter any bugs and the game still draws me in as. Strange, this is not a bad game, it just needed more time/money/talent to make it complete justice.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: December 22, 2020

Jamescrab

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 84 Avis: 2

Adequate.

This is one janky experience but I still had fun. The story jumps around like crazy and it probably would have been better in order but it's not too bad. Froze up on me during a loading screen once but the autosaves are lenient. This is an adequate horror game.

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

Posted on: January 25, 2021

sydneylosstarot

Possesseur vérifié

Jeux: 29 Avis: 2

Good but too short (⋋▂⋌)

I don't like first Remothered and I didn't play it but I truly like the second one. Everything it's simple. I liked the main heroine. So it's why I added the game to my wishlist in Steam from first announce past year :3 How I could understand, the game developed by a small studio. Therefore I was not very worried about the errors that occurred in the game. But what really surprised me it is a shorteness of this game. I was very dissapointed that the house so small. No puzzles or outfits for Gennifer. Only a couple enemies. I completed the game and was not necessary to use traps or other things. You need to use the bricks only one time when you need to fight against the boss and it's all. I also didn't like it when the characters changed. At least here. I didn't see the reason to play as Linn or Porcelain. It continues only a couple minutes and I didn't get the feelings that I played. It felt more that I became a part of cutscene. Also, we can't use the "nailer" in "a free game" but even so there no necessarity to use it there. The ending x_x It's a different story but I hoped for a "better end" in my understanding. And why did you provide to us a choice at the end? I guess there were no reason to do it. I watched the story and this game is not about "choose your path". But the main problem It's a shortness of this game and lack of content (outfits etc.) as for me. This game really looks more as a DLC for first Remothered to finish the main story. In any case I still like the game :3 Everything here is just my rough opinion so don't be mad :3 And yes, sorry for the my little English &gt;_&lt;

Trouvez-vous ce commentaire utile ?

1
2
...
3

Quelque chose n'a pas fonctionné correctement. Essayez de rafraichir la page.

This game is waiting for a review. Take the first shot!
{{ item.rating }}
{{ item.percentage }}%
En attente d'autres avis
Une erreur s'est produite. Veuillez réessayer plus tard.

Autres notes

En attente d'autres avis

Ajouter un avis

Modifier un avis

Votre note :
Les étoiles et tous les champs sont obligatoires
Vous ne savez pas quoi dire ? Commencez par ceci :
  • Qu'est-ce qui vous a fait continuer à jouer ?
  • Quel type de joueur apprécierait cela ?
  • Le jeu était-il juste, difficile ou carrément parfait ?
  • Quelle est la caractéristique qui vous a le plus marqué ?
  • Le jeu fonctionnait-il bien sur votre configuration ?
Contenu inapproprié. Vos commentaires contiennent un langage grossier. Contenu inapproprié. Les liens ne sont pas autorisés. Contenu inapproprié. Le contenu contient du charabia. Le titre de l'avis est trop court. Le titre de l'avis est trop long. La description de l'avis est trop courte. La description de l'avis est trop longue.
Vous ne savez pas quoi écrire ?
Vous ne pouvez pas enregistrer votre avis pour les raisons suivantes :
  • Vous devez sélectionner une note avec des étoiles
  • Vous devez saisir un titre pour votre commentaire
  • Vous devez saisir le contenu de votre commentaire
Afficher : 5 sur cette page 15 sur cette page 30 sur cette page 60 sur cette page
Trier par Plus utiles Plus positives Plus sévères Plus récentes
Filtres :

Il n’y a aucun avis correspondant à vos critères

Écrit en
English Deutsch polski français русский 中文(简体) español Autres
Rédigé par
Possesseurs du jeuAutres
Quand
30 derniers jours90 derniers jours6 derniers moisPeu importeAprès la sortiePendant l'accès anticipé
Voir l’original
Mécènes GOG ayant aidé à préserver ce jeu
{{controller.patronsCount}} GOG Patrons

Erreur lors du chargement des Patrons. Veuillez rafraîchir la page et réessayer.

{{ patron.username }}

Supprimer cet avis ?

Êtes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer définitivement votre avis sur Remothered: Broken Porcelain ? Cette action est irréversible.
Êtes-vous sûr de vouloir supprimer définitivement votre note pour Remothered: Broken Porcelain ? Cette action est irréversible.

Signaler cet avis

Si vous pensez que cet avis contient un contenu inapproprié ou viole nos règles communautaires, veuillez nous indiquer pourquoi.

Informations complémentaires (obligatoire) :

Veuillez fournir au moins caractères.
Veuillez limiter vos informations à caractères.
Oups ! Un problème est survenu. Veuillez réessayer plus tard.

Signaler cet avis

Le signalement a bien été envoyé.
Merci de nous aider à maintenir une communauté respectueuse et sûre.