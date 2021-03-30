RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Narita Boy

4/5
français, English & 8 de plus
Narita Boy
Flashback to the 80s. The Creator, a genius of his time, creates a video game console called Narita One with its flagship title being a game called Narita Boy. Narita Boy becomes a tremendous hit! Copies of cartridges are flying off physical shelves worldwide. Within weeks Narita B...
2021, Studio Koba
Windows 7, Dual Core processor, 2.0 GHz, 2 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GTX, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 48...
Description


Story

Flashback to the 80s. The Creator, a genius of his time, creates a video game console called Narita One with its flagship title being a game called Narita Boy.


Narita Boy becomes a tremendous hit! Copies of cartridges are flying off physical shelves worldwide. Within weeks Narita Boy is the best-selling video game of all time, critically acclaimed for its power-fantasy wielding the Techno-sword and taking players on a journey like no other.

Meanwhile, inside the binary code, the digital realm connects with reality. Him has returned and deleted The Creator’s memories. Supervisor program, Motherboard, and her agents have activated the Narita Boy protocol.

The Stallions are coming, and the Digital Kingdom needs a hero.

The Game

Become symphonic in Narita Boy! A radical action-adventure as a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Kingdom. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword, lock swords with the corrupt and tainted Stallions. Save the world!


Pixel perfectionistThe shining example of a perfectionist at work. Experience the visuals of a retro-era brought to life with hand-drawn animations.

Explore the mysteries of the Digital Kingdom – Venture up, down, left, and right to discover the darkest depths of the broken binary code in this never-ending story*.

Max out the Trichroma – Equipped with the only weapon able to defeat the Stallion threat, take the Techno-sword and plunge it into the digital hearts of your enemies. Do not let this empire strike back, be the true blade runner.

Diehard enemies – Face foes only imagined from your darkest fever-dreams!

Show those bosses the bytes – Face-off against tons of totally radical and awesome bosses. Become the boss terminator, by overcoming the deadly Crab, DragonBot, Black Rainbow, and so much more!

Sounds of the retro-grade-times - Feel fresh waves of synth wash over you while travelling the Digital Kingdom. With kickin’ beats that will send you back to the future.



*there is an end to the story.

Narita Boy © 2021 STUDIO KOBA, Published under licence by Team17 Digital Limited.

Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Plateforme
Tags :
Histoire Riche, Atmosphérique, 2D, Exploration, Plateformes, voir 4 de plus... Graphismes Pixel, Mystère, Émotionnel, Metroidvania
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11)
Sorti le :
{{'2021-03-30T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Éditeur :
Studio Koba / Team17 Digital LTD.
Taille :
1.4 GB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
Português do Brasil
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
中文(繁體)
audio
texte
日本語
audio
texte
한국어
audio
texte
