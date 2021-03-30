Story

The Game

Flashback to the 80s. The Creator, a genius of his time, creates a video game console called Narita One with its flagship title being a game called Narita Boy.Narita Boy becomes a tremendous hit! Copies of cartridges are flying off physical shelves worldwide. Within weeks Narita Boy is the best-selling video game of all time, critically acclaimed for its power-fantasy wielding the Techno-sword and taking players on a journey like no other.Meanwhile, inside the binary code, the digital realm connects with reality. Him has returned and deleted The Creator’s memories. Supervisor program, Motherboard, and her agents have activated the Narita Boy protocol.The Stallions are coming, and the Digital Kingdom needs a hero.Become symphonic in Narita Boy! A radical action-adventure as a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Kingdom. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword, lock swords with the corrupt and tainted Stallions. Save the world!example of a perfectionist at work. Experience the visuals of a retro-era brought to life with hand-drawn animations.– Venture up, down, left, and right to discover the darkest depths of the broken binary code in this*.– Equipped with the only weapon able to defeat the Stallion threat, take the Techno-sword and plunge it into the digital hearts of your enemies. Do not let this, be the true– Face foes only imagined from your darkest fever-dreams!– Face-off against tons of totally radical and awesome bosses. Become the boss, by overcoming the deadly Crab, DragonBot, Black Rainbow, and so much more!- Feel fresh waves of synth wash over you while travelling the Digital Kingdom. With kickin’ beats that will send you back to the future.

Narita Boy © 2021 STUDIO KOBA, Published under licence by Team17 Digital Limited.