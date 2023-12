PC Invasion par Andrew Farrell 6/10

The visuals are strong and most of the elements are competent, but this is a middle-of-the-road game that squanders its potential with some baffling decisions.

KeenGamer par Dakota Gordon 6.5/10

For those players who want a brutally difficult, violent action game with all the "kawaii" flavor of anime aesthetics. Lost Ruins places you in a mysterious realm, where a young girl with no memory suddenly appears. With no other option than violence, she will have to traverse this monster-filled location in hopes of solving the mystery behind her identity.

Video Chums par A.J. Maciejewski 7.6/10

When it comes to Metroidvanias, Lost Ruins presents a unique inventory-based formula that's packed with challenge and oodles of fun. If you enjoy the genre and want to play something off the beaten path, definitely give this indie gem a go.

