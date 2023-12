Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager

TheSixthAxis par Emma Flint 8/10

Legend of Keepers is a delight to play. It has such character, both in its looks and humour, that it feels unique when compared to other games out there. For those who want to work hard to create undefeatable monsters and dungeons, there's plenty of scope to carve out your success. It's definitely a title to try out for yourself, even if you're not usually one for this type of turn-based indie RPG.

