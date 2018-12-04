







Choose to play with the original graphics and sounds from the 90’s and face an unforgiving difficulty.

Or go with the Modern mode. You can also fine tune your experience by turning on Modern mode options independently and on the fly.

For the first time ever, play the Director’s Cut version featuring 2 exclusive cutscenes

White or pink? Choose among the two iconic colors of Conrad's t-shirt

Want to practice on a specific level? You can now play any completed level during the main adventure

Replay any cutscene that you unlocked from the menu

Jukebox: listen to the game's soundtrack

Street Art gallery: earn points in the game and unlock street art pictures in the gallery

Post-FX graphic filters,

Completely remastered sound and music,

A brand new "Rewind" function, variable according to the level of difficulty

Tutorials for those who need a boost!

FLASHBACK™, the hit action-adventure game with over 2.2 million units sold, is back!2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the young scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonised moon of the planet Saturn. His enemies and kidnappers are snapping at his heels. He must find a way back to Earth, all the while defending himself against the dangers he encounters and unravelling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…On its 25th anniversary, rediscover this classic, consistently ranked among the best 100 games of all time! It was one of the first games to use motion capture technology for more realistic animations, with backgrounds that were entirely hand-drawn and a gripping science-fiction storyline.Travel back to the early 90’s and reunite with Conrad to rediscover this cult classic.Enhanced content:Modern mode:

©2018 Anuman Interactive SA. Published by Anuman Interactive SA. Developed by Paul Cuisset. Flashback is a trademark of Paul Cuisset and is used under licence. Microïds is a registered trademark of Anuman Interactive SA. All rights reserved.