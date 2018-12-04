RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 0+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 12+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 16+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 18+ Created with Sketch. RATING / USK / 6+ Created with Sketch.

Flashback™

4.1/5
français, English & 3 de plus
FLASHBACK™, the hit action-adventure game with over 2.2 million units sold, is back! 2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the young scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonised moon of the planet Saturn. His enemi...
FLASHBACK™, the hit action-adventure game with over 2.2 million units sold, is back!

2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the young scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonised moon of the planet Saturn. His enemies and kidnappers are snapping at his heels. He must find a way back to Earth, all the while defending himself against the dangers he encounters and unravelling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…

On its 25th anniversary, rediscover this classic, consistently ranked among the best 100 games of all time! It was one of the first games to use motion capture technology for more realistic animations, with backgrounds that were entirely hand-drawn and a gripping science-fiction storyline.

Travel back to the early 90’s and reunite with Conrad to rediscover this cult classic.
  • Choose to play with the original graphics and sounds from the 90’s and face an unforgiving difficulty.
  • Or go with the Modern mode. You can also fine tune your experience by turning on Modern mode options independently and on the fly.
Enhanced content:
  • For the first time ever, play the Director’s Cut version featuring 2 exclusive cutscenes
  • White or pink? Choose among the two iconic colors of Conrad's t-shirt
  • Want to practice on a specific level? You can now play any completed level during the main adventure
  • Replay any cutscene that you unlocked from the menu
  • Jukebox: listen to the game's soundtrack
  • Street Art gallery: earn points in the game and unlock street art pictures in the gallery

Modern mode:
  • Post-FX graphic filters,
  • Completely remastered sound and music,
  • A brand new "Rewind" function, variable according to the level of difficulty
  • Tutorials for those who need a boost!
 

©2018 Anuman Interactive SA. Published by Anuman Interactive SA. Developed by Paul Cuisset. Flashback is a trademark of Paul Cuisset and is used under licence. Microïds is a registered trademark of Anuman Interactive SA. All rights reserved.

Jungle Explorer
Complete level 1 (Jungle)
common  ·  35.34%
Unfriendly Fire
Kill an enemy indirectly
common  ·  61.5%
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Aventure - Action - SF
Tags :
Science, Atmosphérique, 2D, Plateformes, Cyberpunk
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Mac OS X (10.13+)
Sorti le :
{{'2018-12-04T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Éditeur :
Paul Cuisset / Microids
Taille :
168 MB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
