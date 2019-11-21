Ce jeu contient un contenu mature réservé aux personnes âgées de plus de 17 ans

En cliquant sur “continuer”, ci-dessous, vous confirmez avoir plus de 17 ans

Revenir à la boutique
Blacksad: Under the Skin

3.8/5
français, English & 5 de plus
Gratuit en ce moment
A dark corruption scandal in the heart of the New York City's underworld for charismatic detective John Blacksad! The 50s, New York City: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead. Meanwhile, rising star Bobby Yale, due to take to the ring for the most important fight of his career, has...
A dark corruption scandal in the heart of the New York City's underworld for charismatic detective John Blacksad!

The 50s, New York City: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead.

Meanwhile, rising star Bobby Yale, due to take to the ring for the most important fight of his career, has mysteriously disappeared.

Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the gym and must deal with its financial woes. She hires private detective John Blacksad to investigate Yale’s disappearance. This sinister case will take our investigator to the darkest, most dismal depths of New York.

With its anthropomorphic characters and its incredible 1950s feel, BLACKSAD: Under the Skin promises all the eerily dark adventure of a detective novel, just like the eponymous comic book series.

Conduct the investigation in your own way. Make use of your feline senses as you hunt for new clues. Make decisions on behalf of Blacksad and influence the outcome of the case.

Features:

  • An official and all-new story for BLACKSAD, set in the comic book series’ unique world, perfectly recreated for gamers.
  • An investigative narrative game with gameplay combining investigations, puzzles, quick time events (QTE) and multiple-choice dialog.
  • Choices that directly influence the development of the character and the story's ending.
  • More than 30 characters, including new faces and old favorites, each with their own story.
  • An immersive world with a jazz soundtrack to rival the very best of Hollywood’s film noir.
  • Fans of adventure games will love its gameplay and narration while fans of the comic book series will be thrilled to rediscover the characters and graphic style of this unique world.
  • A dark world of anthropomorphic animals

©2019 Anuman Interactive SA. Published by Anuman Interactive SA. Developed by Pendulo Studios. Microïds is a registered trademark of Anuman Interactive SA. © Guarnido - Diaz Canales / Dargaud 2019. All rights reserved.

Succès obtenus le plus souvent
Droit dans le mur
Prendre votre première dérouillée. (Spoiler : ce ne sera pas la dernière !
common  ·  55.54%
Armé jusqu'aux dents
Trouver votre plus précieux outil.
common  ·  42.18%
Mauvaise réponse
Prendre votre seconde dérouillée.
common  ·  40.35%
Désobéissance civile
Faites un bout de chemin avec le bookmaker le plus honnête de la ville.
common  ·  31.62%
Un Mississippi
Prendre votre troisième dérouillée.
common  ·  30.87%
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Aventure - Réflexion - Enquête-mystère
Tags :
Histoire Riche, Atmosphérique, Casse-tête, Choix multiples, Mystère, voir 6 de plus... Logique, Fins multiples, Enquête, Casse-tête et plateformes, Crime, Noir
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Sorti le :
{{'2019-11-14T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Éditeur :
YS Interactive, Pendulo Studios / Microids
Taille :
12.9 GB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Classement :
Classement ESRB : Mature 17+ (Intense Violence, Blood, Sexual Themes, Strong Language)
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
nederlands
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
