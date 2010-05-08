RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

Beholder 2

4.2/5
English & 7 de plus
Description
Every citizen of our great State dreams of working at the Prime Ministry! You are lucky, intern – your dream has come true! While you are at the bottom of the career ladder, that is more than many of your fellow citizens will ever achieve! Have you already decided what you're going to become?...
Avis des critiques
88 %
Recommander
TechRaptor
8.5/10
Notes des utilisateurs
4.2/5
Détails du produit
2018, Warm Lamp Games, ...
Configuration du système requise
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 (64-bit), Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz, 4 GB RAM, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.1 GHz, Ver...
Every citizen of our great State dreams of working at the Prime Ministry!

You are lucky, intern – your dream has come true! While you are at the bottom of the career ladder, that is more than many of your fellow citizens will ever achieve!

Have you already decided what you're going to become?

Will you become a diligent and responsible officer decorated by the Wise Leader himself?

Or will you become a hardline careerist capable of destroying anyone who stands between you and the Prime Minister's seat?

Or maybe you are just a whistle-blower? If so, who sent you? And why?

Whatever the case, you are now part of the Ministry! From this moment on, no one beyond these walls has ascendance over you! You are free to shape your own future!

So, what are you going to become?

All rights reserved, Alawar Premium Limited, 2018

Configuration du système requise
Configuration minimale requise :
Configuration recommandée :
Configuration recommandée :
Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Stratégie - Aventure - Gestion
Tags :
Indé, Histoire Riche, Atmosphérique, 2D, Sombre, voir 7 de plus... Point&Click, Choix multiples, Violent, Fins multiples, Horreur psychologique, Politique, Dystopique
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11), Linux (Ubuntu 18.04), Mac OS X (10.11+)
Sorti le :
Éditeur :
Warm Lamp Games / Alawar Entertainment
Taille :
1.2 GB
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
Overlay
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
polski
audio
texte
Türkçe
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
한국어
audio
texte
Avis des critiques
82
Moyenne des meilleurs critiques
88 %
Les critiques recommandent
Note OpenCritic
TechRaptorpar Ron Welch
8.5/10
Whether you're a fan of adventure games, the dystopian genre, or you're looking to spice up your evening with simulated paperwork, Beholder 2 is sure to please. The plot may be predictable, but that's easy to overlook in the face of superb character writing.
Lire la critique complète »
Les avis sont propulsés par OpenCritic
Beholder
Beholder 2
Beholder 3
