God is a Geek par Nick Gillham 7/10

It's definitely worth a shot if you’re hankering for a bit of old school platforming action.

CGMagazine par Joel Couture 7/10

Alwa's Awakening takes its players to pretty pixelated places filled with NES challenge, but mars the whole experience with a clumsy magic system that makes the game's difficult platforming segments needlessly frustrating.

TechRaptor par Christian Mincks 7/10

Alwa's Awakening makes a number of questionable choices with its slow gameplay mechanics, but the core experience provides fun and challenging platforming and magic abilities.

