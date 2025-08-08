Agony + Agony UNRATED

This pack includes two versions of Agony: Agony and Agony UNRATED.

YOU ARE IN HELL:

SUCCUBUS MODE:

STORY MODE

AGONY MODE

Explore the most terrifying vision of Hell in the history of gaming!Kill everyone who will stand in your way, and find the Red Goddess, in fully uncensored, Agony UNRATED.Be a witness to the brutal scenes of murder and become a judge and an executioner of the condemned souls!Avoid the traps and develop your character's skills to discover the secret of your past and the path to salvation.Your actions rewrite you to eight different endings that combine to form a bloody puzzle full of sin, sex and manipulation.Take on one of the most dangerous and at the same time the most attractive demon from hell.Complete the story mode as a brutal predator, leaving behind a bloody path littered with the limbs of your victims!You will begin your journey as a tormented soul within the depths of hell, without any memories about your past.The special ability to control people on your path, and even possess simply minded demons, gives you the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions you are in.By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require meeting the mystical Red Goddess.Agony features a full-fledged story mode as well as an open challenge system thatrandomly generates levels for players to explore and survive to gain new Highscores.Challenge other players on the most brutal and malevolent environments.Complete the challenges of Agony Mode, and fight the Bosses, in several completely different environments, full of threats and traps!Agony throws you in the midst of hell where you strive to stay aliveand solve the riddle behind the mysterious Red Goddess; architect of this place of sorrowand pain, and the sole entity with knowledge of how escape… but there is more to thestory than it seems. Haunted by nightmare creatures, You will gain the ability to possessdemons and other souls to find a way out of hell.

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages or may not be appropriate for viewing at work.