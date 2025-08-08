Ce jeu contient un contenu mature réservé aux personnes âgées de plus de 18 ans

Agony + Agony UNRATED

2.8/5
français, English & 11 de plus
This pack includes two versions of Agony: Agony and Agony UNRATED.


Explore the most terrifying vision of Hell in the history of gaming!
Kill everyone who will stand in your way, and find the Red Goddess, in fully uncensored, Agony UNRATED.

YOU ARE IN HELL:

Be a witness to the brutal scenes of murder and become a judge and an executioner of the condemned souls!

Avoid the traps and develop your character's skills to discover the secret of your past and the path to salvation.
Your actions rewrite you to eight different endings that combine to form a bloody puzzle full of sin, sex and manipulation.

SUCCUBUS MODE:



Take on one of the most dangerous and at the same time the most attractive demon from hell.
Complete the story mode as a brutal predator, leaving behind a bloody path littered with the limbs of your victims!

STORY MODE

You will begin your journey as a tormented soul within the depths of hell, without any memories about your past.

The special ability to control people on your path, and even possess simply minded demons, gives you the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions you are in.

By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other weary souls of the hellscape, the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require meeting the mystical Red Goddess.

AGONY MODE

Agony features a full-fledged story mode as well as an open challenge system that
randomly generates levels for players to explore and survive to gain new Highscores.
Challenge other players on the most brutal and malevolent environments.

Complete the challenges of Agony Mode, and fight the Bosses, in several completely different environments, full of threats and traps!

Agony throws you in the midst of hell where you strive to stay alive
and solve the riddle behind the mysterious Red Goddess; architect of this place of sorrow
and pain, and the sole entity with knowledge of how escape… but there is more to the
story than it seems. Haunted by nightmare creatures, You will gain the ability to possess
demons and other souls to find a way out of hell.



This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages or may not be appropriate for viewing at work.


Détails sur le jeu
Genre :
Action - Aventure - Horreur
Tags :
Aventure, Action, Indé, Première personne, Sombre, voir 10 de plus... Horreur, Contenu à caractère sexuel, Mature, Nudité, Survie, Violent, Gore, Adulte, Infiltration, Simulation de marche
Fonctionne sur :
Windows (7, 8, 10, 11)
Sorti le :
{{'2018-05-29T00:00:00+03:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0300 ' }}
Éditeur :
Madmind Studio / Madmind Studio
Liens :
Vers le forum
Fonctionnalités
succès
Sauvegardes sur le Cloud
compatible avec une manette
solo
Langues
English
audio
texte
français
audio
texte
Deutsch
audio
texte
español
audio
texte
italiano
audio
texte
magyar
audio
texte
polski
audio
texte
português
audio
texte
Türkçe
audio
texte
русский
audio
texte
中文(简体)
audio
texte
日本語
audio
texte
한국어
audio
texte
