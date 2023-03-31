Claim The Whispering Valley before 28.04.2026, 01:00 PM UTC and keep it in your library - DRM free, forever!

Check out the new game from Studio Chien d'Or - An Abyss of Dreams

A gripping story about guilt.

Realistic and dynamic environments.

360° panoramic viewing

Unique and challenging puzzles.

Eerie soundtrack.

a sinister village andcomplex puzzles in, a folk horror point & click game. Delve into the horror of guilt and depression tothe village's deepest secret.Province of Quebec, 1896. Hidden in the hollow of a valley, the village of Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts conceals a secret that weighs heavily on the community. The village is left abandoned. Those who remain can only wait. But something else torments the inhabitants. A shadow prowls around the village. Some saw it, others heard it. They heard it whisper.Inspired by games such as Scratches and The Dark Eye, The Whispering Valley brings back the classic horror point & click subgenre. You will find the old school adventure features that we all love: puzzle solving, exploring, dialogues, inventory, using and combining objects.Dynamic and highly-detailed environments are for you to explore. We created a full-scale village that holds many mysteries. Each door can be opened, each building can be entered. Using the 360° panoramic viewing and the zoom in functionality, you can even examine every little detail that catches your eye. Is it too dark to see? Hold up your lantern to light your surroundings and uncover the horrors that darkness beholds.We all enjoy the surreal, mind-binding, over-the-top puzzles in Myst. But you won't find any of those in The Whispering Valley. Since the game is taking place in a realistic setting, the puzzles are also realistic. But it doesn't mean that they will be easy to solve, no!The story of The Whispering Valley is not quite simple. There are a lot of characters, their relationships are complex and they all hold a part of the secret. To find the truth, you will have to chat with each of them, examine the environments and read their correspondence. Maybe then you will find what terrible secret Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts is hiding.No surprise, The Whispering Valley has an inventory system. All point & click games, recent or not, have one. But for this game, we created a simple and clean interface in which you can inspect, combine and use items without developing a headache.