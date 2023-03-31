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The Whispering Valley

in library

4/5

( 7 Reviews )

4

7 Reviews

English & 1 more
Offer ends on: 04/28/2026 15:59 EEST
Offer ends in: d h m s
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Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
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The Whispering Valley
Description
Claim The Whispering Valley before 28.04.2026, 01:00 PM UTC and keep it in your library - DRM free, forever! Check out the new game from Studio Chien d'Or - An Abyss of Dreams Explore a sinister village and solve complex puzzles in The Whispering Valley, a folk horror point & click game. Delve...
Genre:
Adventure - Point-and-click - Horror
Tags:
Adventure, Story Rich, Atmospheric, Exploration, Puzzle, show 12 more... First-Person, Dark, Horror, Mystery, Point&Click, Historical, Violent, Gore, Realistic, Psychological Horror, Supernatural, Lovecraftian
User reviews

4/5

( 7 Reviews )

4

7 Reviews

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Product details
2022, Studio Chien d'Or, ...
System requirements
Windows 8, i5 2400 3.10 GHz, 4 GB RAM, GTX 670...
Time to beat
2 hMain
2.5 h Main + Sides
3 h Completionist
2.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Description

Claim The Whispering Valley before 28.04.2026, 01:00 PM UTC and keep it in your library - DRM free, forever!


Check out the new game from Studio Chien d'Or - An Abyss of Dreams



Explore a sinister village and solve complex puzzles in The Whispering Valley, a folk horror point & click game. Delve into the horror of guilt and depression to investigate the village's deepest secret.




Province of Quebec, 1896. Hidden in the hollow of a valley, the village of Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts conceals a secret that weighs heavily on the community. The village is left abandoned. Those who remain can only wait. But something else torments the inhabitants. A shadow prowls around the village. Some saw it, others heard it. They heard it whisper.




Inspired by games such as Scratches and The Dark Eye, The Whispering Valley brings back the classic horror point & click subgenre. You will find the old school adventure features that we all love: puzzle solving, exploring, dialogues, inventory, using and combining objects.

Exploration

Dynamic and highly-detailed environments are for you to explore. We created a full-scale village that holds many mysteries. Each door can be opened, each building can be entered. Using the 360° panoramic viewing and the zoom in functionality, you can even examine every little detail that catches your eye. Is it too dark to see? Hold up your lantern to light your surroundings and uncover the horrors that darkness beholds.


Puzzle

We all enjoy the surreal, mind-binding, over-the-top puzzles in Myst. But you won't find any of those in The Whispering Valley. Since the game is taking place in a realistic setting, the puzzles are also realistic. But it doesn't mean that they will be easy to solve, no!


Investigation

The story of The Whispering Valley is not quite simple. There are a lot of characters, their relationships are complex and they all hold a part of the secret. To find the truth, you will have to chat with each of them, examine the environments and read their correspondence. Maybe then you will find what terrible secret Sainte-Monique-Des-Monts is hiding.


Inventory

No surprise, The Whispering Valley has an inventory system. All point & click games, recent or not, have one. But for this game, we created a simple and clean interface in which you can inspect, combine and use items without developing a headache.




  • A gripping story about guilt.
  • Realistic and dynamic environments.
  • 360° panoramic viewing
  • Unique and challenging puzzles.
  • Eerie soundtrack.
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:

The developers describe the content like this:
This game explores themes such as depression, guilt and suicide.

Depictions and references of graphic violence and self-harm.

Recommended system requirements:

The developers describe the content like this:
This game explores themes such as depression, guilt and suicide.

Depictions and references of graphic violence and self-harm.

Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.
Safety and satisfaction. Stellar support 24/7 and full refunds up to 30 days.
Time to beat
2 hMain
2.5 h Main + Sides
3 h Completionist
2.5 h All Styles

Game length provided by HowLongToBeat

Game details
Genre:
Horror - Adventure - Point-and-click
Tags:
Adventure, Story Rich, Atmospheric, Exploration, Puzzle, show 12 more... First-Person, Dark, Horror, Mystery, Point&Click, Historical, Violent, Gore, Realistic, Psychological Horror, Supernatural, Lovecraftian
Works on:
Windows (10, 11)
Release date:
{{'2022-11-30T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Company:
Studio Chien d'Or / Studio Chien d'Or
Links:
Forum discussion
Game features
Cloud saves
Overlay
Single-player
Languages
English
audio
text
français
audio
text
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User reviews
Overall most helpful review

Posted on: April 4, 2023

scotttl04

Verified owner

Games: 1599 Reviews: 30

It's fine.

It has long load times, the puzzles take you item to item, long walks between points, but under 3 hours and has a certain charm at times. Appropriately creepy atmosphere.

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Posted on: December 5, 2025

michiel_gamer

Verified owner

Games: 757 Reviews: 12

Clunky experience

The game's atmosphere is creepy. The colors fit the landscape and the story. Even considering this is an indie title, there is this: - Extreme loading times totally kill immersion. - The interior of buildings is spartan; though this might fit to a 'poor village', it sometimes feel like running a UI-test. - The puzzles are simple and there is a lot of running around. A 'jump to somewhere' option/map would be helpful (especially while the loading times are so long). - Scary moments could have been a lot scarier - The UI is clunky, but usable - The story is short

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Posted on: July 7, 2024

n8mahr

Verified owner

Games: 619 Reviews: 41

two hours of grim point &amp; click

the technical basis is okay´ish; meaning, it does the job without looking too beautiful. loading times are a big downside. game crashed quite often after the loading screen in late game. the story is interesting, but - imho - does NOT really add up. also, i don´t get the american flag and burning wigwams in some "dream sequences"... i finished the game in ~2 hours, i felt entertained; up to you if you think the (lrather ow) price tag is rectified.

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Posted on: April 21, 2026

HDaudioCoYotE

Games: 577 Reviews: 4

Creepy But Chilled.

Chilled and Creepy/Moody First Person Point-And-Click Adventure Looking for blookbuster cinematics? - look somewhere else. This is a chilled, moody indie adventure and you can tell they loved making it. 5Stars for me:)

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Posted on: April 21, 2026

koontzy

Games: Reviews: 1

Amazing game

Amazing game

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