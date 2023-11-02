Investigate an abandoned trading post, explore its surroundings and solve the terrible mystery it holds. The Whisperer (Le Murmureur) is a short story-driven point & click game set in Lower Canada at the beginning of the 19th century.
Lower Canada, 1814. A trading post in a remote val...
User reviews
2.9/5
{{ review.content.title }}
Product details
2021,
Studio Chien d'Or, ...
System requirements
Windows 8, i5 2400 3.10 GHz, 4 GB RAM, GTX 670, 4750 MB available space...
Description
Investigate an abandoned trading post, explore its surroundings and solve the terrible mystery it holds. The Whisperer (Le Murmureur) is a short story-driven point & click game set in Lower Canada at the beginning of the 19th century.
Lower Canada, 1814. A trading post in a remote valley is found abandoned. The two winterers who inhabited it have disappeared. Robert, a voyageur of the North West Company, is tasked in investigating their disappearance. To find the truth, he will have to face horrors of all kinds...
Inspired by games such as Scratches and The Dark Eye, The Whisperer is an ode to the classic horror point & click subgenre. You will find the old school adventure features that we all love: puzzle solving, exploring, inventory, using and combining objects.
The Whisperer is a standalone game, but it also serves as a prelude to The Whispering Valley (2022). It is around 45 minutes long.
System requirements
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Why buy on GOG.COM?
DRM FREE. No activation or online connection required to play.