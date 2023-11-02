RATING / ESRB / A Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / E10 Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / M Created with Sketch. RATING / ESRB / T Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 12 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 16 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 18 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 3 Created with Sketch. RATING / PEGI / 7 Created with Sketch. icon_pin Created with Sketch.

The Whisperer

Investigate an abandoned trading post, explore its surroundings and solve the terrible mystery it holds. The Whisperer (Le Murmureur) is a short story-driven point & click game set in Lower Canada at the beginning of the 19th century. Lower Canada, 1814. A trading post in a remote val...
2021, Studio Chien d'Or
Windows 8, i5 2400 3.10 GHz, 4 GB RAM, GTX 670, 4750 MB available space
Investigate an abandoned trading post, explore its surroundings and solve the terrible mystery it holds. The Whisperer (Le Murmureur) is a short story-driven point & click game set in Lower Canada at the beginning of the 19th century.


Lower Canada, 1814. A trading post in a remote valley is found abandoned. The two winterers who inhabited it have disappeared. Robert, a voyageur of the North West Company, is tasked in investigating their disappearance. To find the truth, he will have to face horrors of all kinds...


Inspired by games such as Scratches and The Dark Eye, The Whisperer is an ode to the classic horror point & click subgenre. You will find the old school adventure features that we all love: puzzle solving, exploring, inventory, using and combining objects.



The Whisperer is a standalone game, but it also serves as a prelude to The Whispering Valley (2022). It is around 45 minutes long.
Minimum system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Recommended system requirements:
Adventure - Point-and-click - Horror
Indie, Story Rich, Atmospheric, Puzzle, Exploration, First-Person, Dark, Horror, Point&Click, Historical, Mystery, Violent, Gore, Psychological Horror, Realistic, Lovecraftian, Supernatural
Windows (8, 10, 11)
{{'2021-12-16T00:00:00+02:00' | date: 'longDate' : ' +0200 ' }}
Studio Chien d'Or / Studio Chien d'Or
2.2 GB
Forum discussion
Overlay
Single-player
English
audio
text
français
audio
text
